Cavaliers vs. Warriors, Game 2

James is 3-4 in NBA Finals appearances but his teams, the Cavaliers and Miami from 2011 to 2014, are 1-7 in NBA Finals openers. This was not a ideal game for them by any stretch and it was still more than enough to overcome James at near his best. Thompson played in his 78th postseason game to pass Jeff Mullins for most in franchise history. “Sometimes it’s as simple as more effort”.

LeBron James has won a road game in an National Basketball Association record 29 consecutive playoff series and the Cleveland superstar must stretch that streak for the Cavaliers to defend their title.

Kerr announced before Game 2 on Sunday that he is returning to the sideline the first time since the first round of the playoffs against Portland. LeBron will have to find a way to elevate his game on both ends of the floor and outperform Durant. He set the tone offensively. He had eight turnovers and was a major part of their defensive struggles. “But they like those jerseys, but we got to be ready to play tonight and we will be”. Those complimentary guys had been playing so well in the playoffs up until now.

The first half, in particular, was different on may levels from Game 1. But you naturally gravitate to that.

Kevin Love and LeBron James have combined for 27 for the Cavaliers.

With Cleveland facing that infamous deficit past year, the Cavaliers were listed as high as 14-1 underdogs to win the title. [Andre] Iguodala, even Klay Thompson. “He’s an wonderful guy and lucky to have him”. We used to call them “Bastard Screens”. A loss will increase pressure on them. Their defense maintained which is unsafe because they’re due to breakout. “When we experience that, we’re able to adjust, we’re a lot better”.

“They won two games”, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said, “now we’ve got to go home and regroup”.

The third-year coach is hoping to be out on the court for Game 2, but if he’s not there, stand-in head coach Mike Brown will remain in the spotlight. “But Golden State can play better”.

However, this Game 2 is massive for Cavaliers.

Curry provided the coach more than a glimpse of his greatness from up close after Kerr had been watching games from the locker room while speaking to his players beforehand and at halftime. That’s two more than the Warriors had as a team in Game 1. While this is some quality shade, I don’t think it’ll receive much backlash from the Warriors. “You got to really get out here and get a chance to do it firsthand”. I know we have a mix of fans, but go Dubs! It started with getting to the basket early and taking good shots. “I’m not going to do that to our team, our staff”. James had little help as Love got there late.

“It just speaks volumes to who he is as a player”. They are good enough to make the necessary adjustments.