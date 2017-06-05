Cavaliers vs Warriors NBA Finals, Game 2 schedule

LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of Game 2 of the 2017 NBA Finals on June 4, 2017 in Oakland, California.

The Golden State Warriors dominated the Cavs with their 3-point shooting Sunday night, 132-113, to take a 2-0 NBA Finals lead.

The series received a healthy dose of drama before Sunday’s game when Kerr – who had not coached the Warriors’ previous 11 games after the lingering symptoms from a botched back surgery nearly two years ago worsened two games into Golden State’s first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers – strode into the interview room and declared he was coming back to the sideline in Game 2. Big Three and Cleveland won a classic seven-game series.

They have been just that so far in the playoffs, welcoming head coach Steve Kerr back to the bench after he missed 11 games due to complications from multiple back surgeries by pushing their post-season record to 14-0, the best there has ever been this deep into the playoffs, a ideal 16-0 run just two games away.

However, we still don’t know if he will be on the sidelines for tonight’s game. “As players we do a pretty good job of being able to tune out noise and distractions and stuff on the fly when we need to be able to do what we do on the floor, but still enjoy the atmosphere of the stage that we’re on”. Players appreciate him, the staff does, I certainly do.

“I’m all physicality”, Thompson said.

“The narrative and people writing articles and things like that, I don’t care”.

Kerr had his hands full with the game, which featured physical play, eight sloppy turnovers by Curry and early foul calls on passionate forward Draymond Green, whose protestations could have triggered at least one technical. In game one, LeBron was outplayed by Kevin Durant. I can take those.

He had 38 points, eight assists, and eight rebounds in Game 1. An off-balance KD flicked the ball up while falling backward and being fouled by Love and got a lucky bounce for a three-point play 7:04 before halftime just after Love had hit a 3 on the other end.

The game’s defining sequence came in the third quarter when Curry used a dazzling display of dribbling to dart past the much-bigger James and finish with a layup off the glass.

The series shifts to Cleveland for Game 3 on Wednesday.

“Turning the ball over, that’s one thing we did in Game One that we’re going to be very conscious about going into Game Two, especially on their home floor”, he said. Nonetheless, you could say the only way is up from here for Cleveland.

When the Warriors’ stars are scoring like that, there’s no way anyone – not even James – can counter them.

“It’s either going to make you feel too good or it’s going to make you feel bad about yourself”. So LeBron James approaches Game 2 on Sunday like he does all others. It’s not really that much different from what I’ve been doing the last three years.

Let’s face it. The conference playoffs were a Harlem Globetrotters show, with the Cavs and Warriors serving as the Globetrotters and the six opponents between them the hapless Washington Generals. Without Thompson hoarding extra possessions and the Warriors’ defense holding Cleveland to just 34.9 percent shooting with 20 turnovers, the Cavs failed to crack the 100-point mark for the first time all postseason. “I think that having awareness, can’t relax, can’t fall asleep”.