Cavaliers, Warriors Aren’t Dynasties Yet, Says Adam Silver Ahead of NBA Finals

I don’t know. Ultimately I don’t think I can worry about that.

LA police were investigating Wednesday as James and the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers prepared for Thursday night’s Game 1 at Golden State.

The NBA instituted what is commonly known as the “Stepien Rule”, forbidding teams from trading their first-round draft picks in successive years, due to Ted Stepien’s propensity for trading away high draft picks during a disastrous three-year tenure as owner of the Cavaliers in the early 1980s.

In 2015, James and his production company signed a developmental deal with Warner Bros. worth $15 million, an agreement that has him spending more time in Southern California. The Warriors kind of remind us of the old Lakers with the gold uniforms and spectacular, explosive scoring. James posted 31 points and 13 rebounds, defeating Golden State without the injured J.R. Smith. Outscoring opponents by an average of 16.3 points per game, Golden State scored 118.3 points per contest, despite facing the league’s two best defensive teams in their last two series.

The Warriors have the best start in National Basketball Association playoff history at 12-0.

However, to finish first you must first finish. Which matchup will you be watching most closely? That’s partly based on a 73-win Dubs team adding a former league MVP in Kevin Durant.

So good are the Warriors, who have finished with the NBA’s best record in each of the last three seasons and added four-times scoring champion Durant last offseason, that Van Gundy referred to the 2015 National Basketball Association champions as a “dynasty”.

So what’s going to happen in the NBA Finals when the Cavs meet the Warriors in a rematch for the championship? His shooting was also off the charts, along with his domination on the boards and how well the team played with him on the court.

It does not get better than this.

Thompson has been stellar on the defensive end even when his shot has been off and will likely be counted on at times to slow down Irving, who scored 98 points in the final three games previous year, including the series-clinching 3-pointer. That’s 3,354 games of Warriors basketball. Golden State is coming off a run of 27-1 straight-up and 19-7-2 against the spread across its last 28 games.

“It’s been a long journey, some ups and downs but it’s well worth it once you get here in the Finals“, Williams said. Not to go out there and score a number of points, but to just go out there and win the game and make winning plays.

LeBron James is making his seventh consecutive NBA Finals appearance and eighth overall. Neither James nor his family was at the home at the time.

With Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry on the same team, the Warriors might end up being too tough for the Cavs.

This year, I’m going with the Cavaliers in six.

Tyrone Lue has not missed a beat with Cleveland.

Durant took heat for leaving behind a solid Oklahoma City squad that pushed the Warriors to the brink of elimination in last year’s Western Conference final, but the move has paid off so far. But it just goes to show that racism will always be a part of the world, a part of America.