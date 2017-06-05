Cavs ignore last year’s comeback after another 0-2 hole

-A Steph Curry triple-double, highlighted by a masterful dribbling exhibition that spun around LeBron James before he scooped in a layup over his sledgehammer block.

Small forward Kevin Durant (33 points, 13 rebounds) and point guard Stephen Curry (32, 10, 11 assists) led the way for Golden State. He looks more like a two-time MVP than the hobbled player he was in last year’s Finals.

The beauty of the Warriors’ depth is that they can have a poor showing from Thompson and hardly miss a beat. His 588 wins still rank first in franchise history. “And as I said, the intention is to go the rest of the series”.

The other end of the court has been more of a challenge this postseason for Thompson, who has posted two of the top seven 3-point seasons in National Basketball Association history the past two seasons and is a 42 percent shooter for his career from long range. “Every mistake you make defensively, they make you pay”. Cleveland really didn’t have any answers for the Warriors, who were able to get to the rim at will. Love, who played a lot at center in the game, was unable to provide enough rim protection and had a lot of trouble containing the Warriors along the perimeter. “And we’re going to need to play better to win on the road”.

Taking care of the ball will be equally important after that became a major problem in the opener for Cleveland, which committed 20 turnovers in an uncharacteristically sloppy game.

Asked if Rihanna’s music was banned from the pre-game locker room musical offerings played by the Warriors, Curry said, “I don’t think it was on there to begin with”.

“You waiting on him to go across the line”, Durant replied.

LeBron James has 10 points and five assists to lead Cleveland.

“That’s what they do”, James said.

Of course, Golden State didn’t have Kevin Durant in either of their previous two Finals showdowns vs. Cleveland.

“They’re going a good job of sending two or three guys to box me out”, Thompson said.

Kerr announced before Game 2 on Sunday that he is returning to the sideline the first time since the first round of the playoffs against Portland.

LeBron James had a triple-double of his own (29 points, 14 assists, 11 rebounds), but it wasn’t almost enough to overcome Golden State’s elite offensive attack. An apparent no-show on the court before LeBron’s off of it was from Kyrie Irving, who struggled to get anything going as he scored 19 points on an 8-for-23 night from the field.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, this was just the second time in National Basketball Association playoff history that two players recorded triple-doubles in the same game.

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue noted afterward it’s been a while since his team had seen the Warriors, and that experience is bound to help. In this year’s Finals, Kyrie has been closer to fifth, even outplayed by teammate Kevin Love. “I’m feeling better. I’m feeling more like I did at the end of the regular season”. “His defense was fantastic, and we needed it”.