Cavs’ Kyrie Irving to appear on cover of NBA 2K18 video

Game 1 starts Thursday night, and Brown is expected to be on the sideline for Golden State as coach. That is the most important focus anyone can think about at this time.

On the day of his third straight NBA Finals appearance, 2K Sports have announced that Kyrie Irving will be the cover athlete of the upcoming NBA 2K18 video game. Irving can be found on the standard cover of National Basketball Association 2K18 but not on the Special Edition cover, that’s Shaq’s domain.

Irving has been a key player for the Cavs.

Here’s what Irving had to say on being selected as the game’s cover athlete for the first time, in a press release from Take-Two.

In the tweet listed above is a link with information if you would like to pre-order the game. Not only that, but each year Irving has continued to excel. During this year’s playoffs, Irving has been maintaining a pretty stellar average of 24.5 points per contest.

Irving is the first Cavalier to grace the cover and first Eastern Conference guard since soon-to-be free agent Derrick Rose, when he was a member of the Chicago Bulls back in 2013.

Irving has blossomed into a superstar, having played in four NBA All-Star Games, three NBA Finals and won one championship so far in his career. Not only that, but he also was named as the 2011-12 Rookie of the Year, 2014 all-star game MVP, and was the 2012-13 Three-Point contest victor.