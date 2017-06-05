Cavs vow aggressive, decisive play against Golden State Warriors

Kerr returned for Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena.

The fact that going undefeated in the postseason is even a possibility for the Warriors – especially given their opponent in these Finals – is a measure of the team’s dominance in these first two games at home, even as they played at something less than their best in both of them.

James was equally spectacular with his own triple-double of 29 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds, but yet again didn’t get almost enough help to keep up with Golden State’s depth despite Kevin Love’s 27 points and 19 from Kyrie Irving.

The Warriors are shooting 55 percent so far. They flipped the script on Golden State, attacking them in this area they’re supposedly so good at, the transition play, and it worked. But he also had his share of critics after two stints with the Cavaliers and one with the Los Angles Lakers.

Green and the Warriors now lead the Cavs 1-0 in 2017 NBA Finals, the third consecutive Finals meeting between the teams. The Cavaliers still trailed 67-64 at halftime, but won a quarter for the first time this series by outscoring the Warriors 30-27.

There’s no way to remove this component from the turnovers, with the Cavs giving up 21 points on 20 turnovers in Game 1.

The trickle-down effect of Durant’s addition was apparent in Game 1, and could end up being the deciding factor in this series, which should be no surprise considering the Warriors added Durant to this team for exactly this reason. Curry didn’t score in the second quarter, however.

And the bad news for the Cavs was the Warriors still werent firing on all cylinders.

Draymond Green is back, after three first-quarter fouls.

Kerr returned to the bench to a rousing ovation, waving to the fans while back on the sideline for the first time since Game 2 of the first round against Portland on April 19 because of pain issues stemming from complications after 2015 back surgery.

Under is 9-1-2 in the last 12 meetings in Golden State. Against these Warriors? The margin for error doesn’t exist. Like James, power forward Kevin Love tallied nine points on four-of-nine shooting, but hit only one of his three looks from three-point range in the third.

Even that might not be enough, not the way the Warriors are operating.

In the final minute of Game 7 previous year, trailing by two, the Warriors created a one-on-one matchup for Curry against Love.

LeBron James looked back at Stephen Curry as Curry shouted in celebration. First, the Warriors certainly were only able to entice Durant due to their team culture, unselfish play and creating an environment worthy of free agent consideration in spite of a smaller paycheck.

Thompson was confidently predicting a different impact in Game 2 for himself. They forcibly slowed the game down, constraining Golden State-which would prefer the run-and-gun, razzle-dazzle style of hoops we saw in Game 1-to play a grueling half-court game.

Cleveland’s head-scratching insistence on pushing the ball, coupled with its sloppiness, led to the Warriors attempting 106 shots. Before the game, the National Basketball Coaches Association presented its annual Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award to co-winners Al Attles, who led the Warriors to their first West Coast championship in 1975, and Hubie Brown, a Hall of Fame honoree in 2005. “And we forced them to 20 turnovers, and they still beat us pretty good, so we got to be much better, too”.

But Thompson is shooting just 36.6 percent from the floor in the playoffs after a 3-for-16 performance in Game 1 against the Cavaliers.

For Cleveland, it’s LeBron James, Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson, Kyrie Irving and J.R. Smith. While Cleveland has to tighten up defensively and try to find a way to keep pace with Kevin Durant and the Golden State offense, Curry says consistency is key for the Warriors.