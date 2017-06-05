CBO Score Says AHCA Will Leave 23 Million More Uninsured

The Congressional Budget Office has scored President Trump’s health care proposal, and it’s not pretty: Around 23 million Americans would lose health insurance under the American Health Care Act.

That’s not to say the particulars of the CBO report, released Wednesday, are irrelevant: far from it.

“Last-minute changes to the AHCA made by the House offered no real improvements”, said Andrew Gurman, president of the American Medical Association, in a statement. These waivers could lower premiums because insurance plans “would cover fewer benefits and therefore a smaller share of total health care costs”.

Those concerns were echoed by group after group, including AARP, the American Hospital Association, the American Academy of Family Physicians, the Association of American Medical Colleges and the March of Dimes.

The CBO says the Republican plan could lower premiums by 4 to 20 percent by 2026.

The budget office concluded that on average, premiums for people buying their own insurance would eventually be lower than under Obama’s 2010 law under the House bill.

That might be fine for those who never see the doctor, but it would mean those who actually use the coverage will pay more to get treatment. A 64-year-old with the same income would pay $16,100 out-of-pocket, compared to $1,700 today.

In some states, said the report, “less healthy people would face extremely high premiums, despite the additional funding that would be available” in the bill to help offset those increases. Also, the bill would allow insurers to charge consumers approaching age 65 five times what younger consumers pay, versus three times now.

By next year, 14 million more people would be uninsured under the AHCA than the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The CBO analysis found that premiums in states opting out of the ACA regulations would be 10 to 30% less expensive than they are now because health insurance companies would not be compelled to insure people with preexisting conditions equally or to provide coverage for essential health benefits.

Not only is the AHCA politically suicidal, but it could be deadly for millions of Americans. “I am working with Senate colleagues to do so”.

Coming at things from a slightly different angle, Trump also promised to fulfill a longtime priority of conservative health care reformers: Allowing people to buy insurance across state lines.

The result would be big premium increases in states that successfully waive federal requirements to cover preexisitng conditions and essential health services, CBO predicts. The agency estimated that about one-sixth of the population – more than 50 million people – live in states that would make substantial changes under the waivers. Maternity care, mental health, substance abuse, rehab services and pediatric dental care, the analysis found. Prescription drug coverage would likely be limited as well. Premium prices would start to depend on any waivers granted to the states beginning 2020. It would also allow insurers in certain states to charge higher premiums to individuals with pre-existing conditions.