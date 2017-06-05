Celtic bid for Jonny Hayes ‘hits snag’

Hayes scored Aberdeen’s goal in their 2-1 Scottish Cup final defeat by Celtic last weekend.

Hopes of the Dons also securing Gary Mackay-Steven as part of the deal appeared less likely because he is believed to be keener on going out on loan to the English Championship, with Sheffield United reported to be among those keen on the 26-year-old.

Hayes attracted interest from Cardiff City in January, with the Welsh club having two bids rejected before he signed a new deal with Aberdeen.

However, it is said that Celtic still remain in talks over a deal.

Hayes made 43 appearances for Aberdeen last season as they finished runners-up in the Scottish Premiership, scoring 11 goals.

With Rodgers also looking to bring Roberts back to Glasgow this summer, Cardiff have allegedly gazumped Celtic by offering £1.2million, leaving Celtic with a big decision to make.

Would you like to see Celtic sign Hayes? However, while it may seem that Cardiff have the power to prize Hayes away from a potential move to Parkhead, Celtic really should be winning the race. “But in terms of strengthening Celtic for the step up to the next level in European football, I’m not so sure”.

Brendan Rodgers’s side, who last weekend completed an unbeaten domestic treble, are thought to have made a £1m bid for Republic of Ireland worldwide Hayes as they look to strengthen ahead of next season. Therefore, Hayes has enough on offer to convince him against a move away from Scotland.