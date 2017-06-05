Champion Trophy: India Beat Pakistan By 124 Runs

There was not a second of it thereafter.

Brilliant batting display by the top-order helped India post a challenging 319/3 against Pakistan in a Group B match of the Champions Trophy cricket tournament at Edgbaston here on Sunday. This may be an old, storied rivalry but in recent years these games have been anything but competitive.

India smashed 72 off their final four overs as Pakistan’s attack wilted.

A 136-run opening stand between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan laid the foundation for a big total but Kohli appeared to struggle for momentum in the rain-interrupted match.

India had previously piled up 319 for three in 48 overs after Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss, giving their opponents a revised target of 289 owing to the Duckworth-Lewis method. Babar Azam managed just eight before being dismissed by Umesh Yadav. Perhaps it was all the more impressive because they were so palpably below their best – their fielding was shoddy, despite Ravindra Jadeja’s direct hit, and their performance lacked a little intensity – and yet still secured a crushing victory. Malik had turned around but it was too late.

Needing 324 runs, Pakistan got off to a relatively good start with openers Azhar Ali and Ahmed Shehzad. “Also, looking forward to this match as it has given me another reason to celebrate my success in the examinations”, said Yash Sharma, who secured the first division in the recently declared CBSE class X examination.

Asked to bat first, India made a cautious start before their openers started to impose themselves.

At a time when India is battling terror at the Indo-Pak border, many feel it will be a rebuttal on the 22 yards. At the other end, Dhawan raced to his fifty, cutting and driving Riaz for a hat-trick of fours.

But Arthur was angry at suggestions that Wahab had come into the match carrying an injury.

When the breakthrough came it required a juicy full-toss from Shadab and an ill-directed swipe from Dhawan. Rohit was run out nine short of a hundred, his bat in the air as he tried to cross the line.

But Yuvraj launched himself as soon as he arrived at the crease, an approach that lifted Kohli’s confidence. Pakistan’s shortages of ODI skill with bat and ball are one thing; their shoddiness in the field is altogether more reprehensible.

Yet some of Yuvraj’s shots were breathtaking, particularly the way in which he drove a near yorker from paceman Hasan Ali down the ground for one of his eight fours. The 93 runs partnership between Virat and Yuvraj was definitely the game changer, along with Pakistan’s lacklustre batting.

Yuvraj had just come in, and had been given a couple of short balls before a Shadab Khan wrong’un brought about an easy – by global standards – catch for long-off. Yuvraj, ever the showman, responded by pulling the next ball high over square leg for six.

A curiously slow partnership – 56 in 12.1 overs – followed between Rohit and Kohli. He was run out for 15 by a fantastic rocket throw from Jadeja fielding in the backward point region.