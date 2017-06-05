Champions League final fan zone stampede injury toll rises to about 1000

“The root cause of this was panic, to understand what triggered it we will have to wait a while”, said top local official Renato Saccone, the prefect of Turin.

Italian soccer fans flee San Carlo’s Square.

Marco Gulini said he was pushed to the ground by the surging crowd.

One of the fans, who was caught next to the barriers, said: “I felt I was being lifted up”. “I was so scared, very terrified, as if escaping a narrow death”.

Local police said that around 200 people were injured while Italian media reported that around 400 people were being treated for minor injuries due to the stampede. Two were reportedly in serious condition.

On Sunday, the piazza remained cordoned off by police, while sanitation workers cleaned up the debris left behind. As people rushed toward the exits, many became crushed against barriers.

Around 30,000 people were watching the match Saturday between Turin side Juventus and Real Madrid at the city’s Piazza San Carlo when fans began running away in panic.

For some Juventus fans, the incident brought back traumatic memories of the 1985 Heysel stadium disaster, where 39 people, majority Italians fans, were killed when a wall collapsed on them before the European Cup final against Liverpool.

The incident occurred in the second half of the match, where Juventus sank 1-4 to the eventual winners Real Madrid.

Fans had gathered in the San Carlo Square to enjoy the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid in Cardiff.

An explosion has been reported in Turin, where thousands of people are now gathered following tonight’s Champions League final.