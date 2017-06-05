Champions League final: Juventus vs. Real Madrid

Real Madrid players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Uefa Champions League Final at The National Stadium of Wales in Cardiff June 3, 2017.

“Now he is the best coach in the world”. “He knows that we are a very good team, and that is why we proved it in the second half”.

– became the first club to reach 500 Champions League goals with the first goal in the final.

“If he (Zidane) can see something that we can do on the pitch, he tells us, and we are trying to do it in our best way”, Modric said.

Juve have now lost five successive European Cup finals and a record seven in total.

While most players in the world game are on holiday, Ronaldo will now get ready to travel to Russian Federation with his Portugal team, but insists he feels as fresh and motivated as ever. The same applies to Andrea Barzagli, who will still be with us for at last another year.

Ronaldo swept Dani Carvajal’s centre into the bottom corner to give the Spaniards the lead after 20 minutes.

And It was Ronaldo’s 600th career goal.

Ronaldo’s maiden trophy came at the Principality Stadium when, aged just 19, he headed the opening goal as Manchester United beat Millwall in the 2004 FA Cup final.

Leonardo Bonucci’s deep ball was brought down by Alex Sandro, who cut it back to Higuain in the penalty area.

Ronaldo said the turning point was an inspirational half-time speech from Zidane, whose words fired Madrid’s three-goal blitz in the second period.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s double helped Real Madrid retain the Champions League in surprisingly comprehensive fashion, wrapping up an historic 12th continental crown by overcoming Juventus in a memorable Cardiff showdown.

Asensio tucked in the fourth goal after Marcelo had charged to the byline and Real’s dominance was complete.

“Zidane believes in us a lot”, Ronaldo said. “Me and my team mates have done the double”. I don’t need to speak about myself because numbers don’t lie. The most important is that I did again an wonderful season.

“The first half was really tough, against a brilliant team in every aspect, but in the second half we saw the best performance from Real Madrid all season”, he said.

After a positive start it turned into a hugely frustrating night for Juventus and their coach Max Allegri.

“It’s a big disappointment because we thought we did everything we needed to win”, Buffon said.

“But Real Madrid have important players and when they have a player (Ronaldo) who wins the Ballon d’Or it’s a huge advantage”.