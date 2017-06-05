Champions League final: Why we lost to Real Madrid – Allegri

CRISTIANO RONALDO HAS told his critics to “put the guitar back in its case” following Real Madrid’s historic Champions League final triumph over Juventus on Saturday.

Two goals from Cristiano Ronaldo saw Real add to their La Liga success and become the only club in the Champions League era to successfully retain the trophy. You can not criticise as the numbers don’t lie.

“My family is happy and I am happy, so yes we will continue what we are doing”.

“I am very happy, it is one of the best moments in my career”. I have the opportunity to say that every year.

“Again, I had an unbelievable season”, he laughed. “I have had a spectacular end to the season”. I’m in a good moment. It’s like that and I’m happy to be part of the team.

Madrid’s attacking brilliance proved just too hard for Juventus to contain as Zinedine Zidane won his second Champions League title in 18 months as manager. It’s why you’re a footballer, it’s the reason I came here. Next year it’s going to be even more hard.

“We are a very good team and in the second-half we showed how good we are. It was not easy”.

“I only found out I wasn’t going to start just before the game”.

“I’ve worked double sessions for three, four weeks to get myself ready for this and recover from the surgery”. I have one year contract left and I think I will be here next year.

Ronaldo’s 20th-minute opener was cancelled out by a stupendous Mario Mandzukic goal, the Croatian chesting down Gonzalo Higuain’s volleyed lay-off and arcing a sublime volley over Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Leonardo Bonucci’s deep ball was brought down by Alex Sandro, who cut it back to Higuain in the penalty area.

“After his previous final struggles, Ronaldo had promised it would be different this time as he arrived in Cardiff fresh and in form, having been rested for nine league games”.

The Turin giants, Serie A and Coppa Italia winners this season, fielded a starting XI with an average age of 30 years and 336 days, but coach Massimiliano Allegri dismissed talk of decay.

It was the Spanish side that created the first chance after the restart, with Luka Modric finding some space outside the box and letting fly with a strike that Gianluigi Buffon was able to get across to deal with.

It is hard to remember a time without Buffon, but the final in Cardiff reminded us all that the end of this brilliant keeper’s career surely can’t be far away. They still have lots to give this club.