Champions League glory a huge step for Madrid youngster Asensio

‘I think we feel that we are an unbelievable team.

Here’s a look at the key stats that reveal why Cristiano Ronaldo is such a prolific footballer and Real Madrid such a dominant side.

‘It’s not the moment to speak about that, ‘ he said when asked about the criticism.

“We need to just keep doing what we are doing, because I think we can win many more titles in the future”.

Although the first-half appeared the two teams were equally matched, the second half proved a different story as Juventus had no answer for a dominating Madrid squad.

The first half ended as a 1-1 stalemate following Cristiano Ronaldo’s opener and Mario Mandzukic’s stunning equalizer.

– won a La Liga title and European Cup double for the first time since 1958.

Even media in Barcelona found it within themselves to praise Madrid, with Diario Sport calling them “Just champions” on their cover, while Mundo Deportivo acknowledged Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane’s part in the triumph, labelling the Frenchman “historic”.

‘He said at half-time that we needed to be more aggressive, to not allow Juve to keep the ball easily like they did in first half after our goal.

“I can’t say whether I’ll stay for the rest of my life but I’m so grateful for the club for everything it has given me”, he said. Juve played very well in the first half, creating some opportunities, but in the second half we were very impressive.

“What an incredible scene, the stadium is incredible and the city did an immaculate job in hosting such a great event”, the Welshman, who picked up his third Champions League winners’ medal, said as the celebrations began. “At one point it didn’t seem like I was going to make it to the final but I’ve worked tirelessly at home and this is the reward you get for all the hard work you’ve put in”.

‘This season was wonderful again, last season was fantastic.

“No I don’t think Juve has reached the end of a cycle at all”, Allegri said.

“Admittedly, it’ll be tough to do better than this year, because we could’ve done something truly incredible this season”.

‘They still have lots to give this club.