Champions League: Zinedine Zidane among modern managerial greats after Real Madrid victory

The former Tottenham player has now won three Champions League titles with the Spanish giants but despite fresh reports of interest from Manchester United, he has declared himself hungry for more success with the club he joined for a then world-record fee in 2013.

“But I’m extremely happy and I’m very grateful to the club for giving me the opportunity to coach these fantastic players”.

The pair lifted the Champions League together in 2008 and Ferguson, who described Ronaldo in his autobiography as “the most gifted player I managed”, was waiting for him in the tunnel to congratulate him on winning the fourth European title of his career. In the second half, we saw the best Madrid [performance] of the entire season.

With the blow of the final whistle, the Portuguese worldwide was named the Man-of-the-Match and received the award from former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

“I prepared myself for this, you win the biggest prizes because of what you do at the end of the season”, Ronaldo, who has benefited from playing fewer games than in previous campaigns, said as his team mates celebrated. Now I have two or three days off to rest and after we have a (World Cup) qualifying game for Portugal and we have the Confederations Cup.

Gareth Bale’s season ended on a good note. The most important is that I did again an unbelievable season. “I’m a very happy man to win the 12th and we’ll enjoy this moment now”. “We’ve won trophies and of course it is one of the best moments of my career – I have the opportunity to say this every year but it’s true!”

Bale said ahead of the final that he was fully fit, but Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane opted to start with Francisco “Isco” Alarcon in his place.

Madrid bought Rodriguez from Monaco in 2014 was initially part of a fearsome quartet which included Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema. Perez said. “He should win his fifth Ballon d’Or now, nobody can argue with that, his end of the season has been spectacular”.

“I only found out I wasn’t going to start just before the game, but really I always knew”.