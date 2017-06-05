Champions Trophy 2017, Australia vs New Zealand: Match Abandoned Due to Rain

Steve Smith admits Australia dodged a bullet after rain washed out their Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England.

Chasing a revised target of 235 from 33 overs following two rain interruptions, Australia were struggling at 53 for three in nine overs when heavens opened up for the third time in the day, forcing the onfield umpires to abandon the game as both the sides split points.

This is when rain arrived not allowing any further play possible forcing Australia and New Zealand to take a point apiece from the abandoned game.

Despite getting off to a brisk start, Australia opener David Warner was caught behind off the bowling of Trent Boult for 18.

“I thought the guys came out and bowled aggressively, which was very important, and hit the wicket hard”, he said.

Much has been made of Australia’s talented fast bowlers, but for a while Pat Cummins – the fastest of the lot – was hit all over Edgbaston by Ronchi, once an Australian global himself.

“But we’ve obviously got to be better in these shorter tournaments from ball one”.

Kane Williamson’s assured knock of exactly 100, after Luke Ronchi’s 65 off 43 balls against the country he once represented, helped New Zealand post a competitive total of 291 all out in 45 overs.

Earlier Josh Hazlewood was a standout with career best figures of 6/52, but Mitch Starc was wayward in his return to worldwide cricket, Pat Cummins (1/67) was smashed early and John Hastings (2/69) late as the Kiwis piled on 291 in their allotted 46 overs. Neither country reached the semifinals that year.

Luke Ronchi, who started his worldwide career with Australia before switching allegiance to their trans-Tasman neighbours in 2013, was unbeaten on 24 from 17 balls, settling into his work after a dicey start which saw him twice come close to being run out.

Smith was particularly displeased with the bowling effort of his pacers early on in the New Zealand innings.

From there it was all Australia as Neil Broom, Jimmy Neesham and Corey Anderson fell inside 14 balls and the tail buckled under Hazlewood’s pressure. Milne was caught for 11 on the boundary after hitting two boundaries and Hazlewood enticed a nick off Boult (0) to collect the final four wickets.

Earlier, New Zealand made a good start after opting to bat with Martin Guptill (26) and Ronchi looked settled from the word go.

Williamson’s ninth one-day century, and first in the trans-Tasman derby, was an innings of poise and precision in a match characterised by frenetic batting.

Australia’s top order did not look comfortable against New Zealand’s disciplined seam attack with David Warner (18) the first to depart after his huge heave went straight through to Ronchi behind the stumps.

Smith added: “It was pretty ordinary, to be honest with you”. Starc as usual bowled with pace and aggression as New Zealand were four without loss after the first over. Adam Milne was on a rampage before rain stopped play as he took 2 wickets for 9 removing Henriques and Finch.