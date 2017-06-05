Champions Trophy 2017: India defeat Pakistan by 124 runs

They finished on 164 in 33.4 overs with injured last man Wahab Riaz unable to bat in the lopsided contest. This was India’s 12 win over Pakistan in 14 matches of ICC tournaments.

Yuvraj Singh added to the damage with some superb hitting in the death overs, scoring 53 from 32.

Hardik Pandya worked out well at the end as the Indian batsman hit three sixes in the final over of the 48-over match to help India post a competitive 319 runs.

India plundered 72 runs in their final four overs as Pakistan’s attack wilted. Rohit Sharma (91) and Shikhar Dhawan (68) laid the platform with an opening stand of 136. A sombre cloud had been cast over the start of proceedings as a minute’s silence was held for the victims of Saturday’s terrorist atrocities in London and once play did get going it was sporadically interrupted by showers.

Sharma was fortunate on 21 to edge Amir just beyond the grasp of diving slip Azhar Ali.

He went 43 balls without a boundary before pumping Wahab wide of mid-off then rocking back to the next ball for six. He smashed eight fours and one six during his knock.

It might all have been so different had Pakistan not dropped two relatively straightforward catches when Yuvraj was on eight and Kohli on 43.

Needing 324 runs, Pakistan got off to a relatively good start with openers Azhar Ali and Ahmed Shehzad.

Fellow pacer Hardik Pandya and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja returned identical figures of 2/43 while Bhuvneshwar Kumar notched up 1/23. Shoaib Malik, who had just struck a neat six, pushed Yadav into the offside and set off for a single. This match also ended a year-long gap for the fans. “That is why we back him, the way he has comeback has been lovely to see”, the Indian captain said while wishing Yuvraj the best for the rest of the tournament. In the field we were still 6 today. “But I think his innings was a difference in the game”. The partnership between Rohit and Shikhar allowed us to bat deep. Rohit took his time.

The experienced duo then played their strokes, especially Rohit, who exquisitely punched through the off-side.

“From the next game he will be expressive and we all know what kind of a batsman he is”. He might feel a little unlucky to have got out to a juicy full toss, but the good score will no doubt do him a world of good. “So he started striking from ball one and as I said that took pressure off me, and maybe I should have given him strike”.

The Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, came in after the fall of the first wicket and looked in great touch right from the outset.

“My best wishes are with Indian team”.

“I thought we all batted really well”, he said. You just have to go and back yourself, and tell the opposition that you’re here to attack.

“I felt like a club batsman while playing alongside Yuvi, the way he was hitting the ball”. I think his innings was the difference in the game. “The way we played and the confidence we showed is very pleasing to see as a captain”, Kohli said.