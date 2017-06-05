Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli stars as India smash Pakistan

India had previously piled up 319 for three in 48 overs after Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss, giving their opponents a revised target of 289 owing to the Duckworth-Lewis method.

He said interruption due to rain at the match venue indeed proved a dampener for the otherwise gung-ho customers. The duo added 93 runs for the third wicket. After a stable but steady start provided by the opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, India failed to press the accelerator in part because of disruptions caused by the frequent rain at Edgbaston. And boy did they capitalise on his absence as they smashed 81 runs in the remaining 4.5 overs.

Indian captain Virat Kohli praised India’s batting performance, especially mentioning Hardik Pandya’s brutal hitting towards the end of the Indian innings, scoring 20 off just six balls.

Imad Wasim was hit three sixes in the 48th over by Pandya while Kohli finished the innings off in style with a boundary.

In a game that was interrupted a little too many times by rain, India could have easily been swept away by the breaks in momentum, but, to be fair, not for one moment did they look like picking up anything but a win in this game. Although he made his ground with a dive, his bat was in the air as wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed whipped off the bails.

Pakistan, which only just qualified for the Champions Trophy when eighth in the International Cricket Council’s ODI rankings, saw Azhar Ali make exactly 50 in 65 balls with six fours.

Before play, the teams officials and a crowd of 24,156 – a record for an Edgbaston ODI – observed a minute s silence for the victims of Saturday s London terror attack that killed seven people.

Despite losing the toss, the India batsmen went about putting up a big score on the board, a score which probably left the Pakistan side ruing their decision to bowl first.

The experienced duo then played their strokes, especially Rohit, who exquisitely punched through the off-side. The stylish batsman was playing in his first global game since October past year, having undergone a thigh surgery in November.

Shoaib Malik (15) was looking good during his nine-ball knock that included two fours and a six but was run out brilliantly by Jadeja when Hafeez sent him back.

While it was Rohit’s 30th fifty and fifth half-century against Pakistan, Dhawan notched up his 18th fifty and second against the arch-rivals.

Kohli, who came in, supported Rohit well at the other end by simply rotating the strike.

Sharma went 43 balls without a boundary in the face of tight Pakistan bowling before cover-driving and pulling Wahab for a four and a six off successive deliveries.

Pakistan was eventually bundled out for 164 for 9.

Besides Umesh, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja had two wickets apeice, while Bhuvneshwar provided the first breakthrough.

“I think till 40 I was easing into the game, taking my ones and twos like I always do”, Kohli said.