India launched their ICC Champions Trophy campaign with a resounding 124-run victory over Pakistan, extending their dominance over the arch-rivals in major ICC tournaments. Pandya hit three consecutive sixes off Imad Wasim in the last over.

The South African, in common with players from both sides, had tried to downplay the fixture as no more important than any other game.

After nearly a 40-minute holdup, with the scoreboard reading 46 runs in 9.5 overs, India regrouped their strategy and started counter-attacking.

He said though he favoured Pakistan against India, he was for good cricket no matter who showed it.

Worldwide interest in the Asian derby, last played in the one-day format at the 2015 World Cup, dwarfs that of the Champions League final, but aside from Kohli’s glorious strokeplay at the end of the Indian innings, the excitement of a cacophonous capacity crowd at Edgbaston was not matched by a quality contest in the middle. He had started off neatly, but then got stuck – partly as a effect of a rain delay that stopped play in the 34th over – something not often seen with Kohli, even during Royal Challengers Bangalore’s rough campaign in IPL 2017. Pakistan were all out for 164 chasing the revised target of 289 off 41 overs.

Yet some of Yuvraj’s shots were breathtaking, particularly the way in which he drove a near yorker from paceman Hasan Ali down the ground for one of his eight fours.

“We had everything under control in the Indian innings up to 40 overs, but then we lost the plot in the last eight and credit must go to the Indian batsmen”, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed said.

Pakistan won the toss but nothing else went right for them as they dropped catches, persisted with bowlers who bled runs and folded inside 34 overs with the bat.

Sunday’s heavy 124-run rain-affected loss to archrivals India was met with fury among the nation’s millions of fans. We went off about four times.

Azhar Ali and Ahmed Shehzad had gotten Pakistan off to a steady start in the powerplay overs.

“We bowled a really good over and then we bowled a variation with our sixth ball and that’s the ball that ended up going for a boundary”.

But Yuvraj’s unbridled aggression lifted the pressure on Kohli, who accelerated towards the end to remain not out on 81 off 68 balls. While trying to go over the top, the Delhi batsman stepped down the crease but failed to make full contact which resulted in a simple catch and hence the 136-run partnership was broken.

Fast bowler Umesh Yadav was the most successful among the Indian bowlers with figures of 3/0 in 7.4 overs.

But Jadeja had his revenge by running Shoaib out with a direct hit from backward point to leave Pakistan all but out of the game at 114 for four in the 24th over. Eventually, India scored 319/3 with Kohli (81* from 68 balls) and Hardik Pandya (20* from 6 balls) accelerating at the death. “Rohit took some time going, but he’s coming back from an injury, and worldwide cricket is different to IPL”, Kohli pointed out. Yuvraj Singh was adjudged Man of the Match for his brilliant knock.

India started the game slow with a run rate of just 4.84 in the first powerplay, which the ICC says is the lowest of any side during the tournament so far.