Champions Trophy: South Africa beat Sri Lanka after Hashim Amla century

Tahir finished with 4-27 and a run out to his name as Sri Lanka fell 96 runs short after being bowled out in the 42nd over.

Sri Lanka lost the match against South Africa in the Group B. However, this would be a major jolt to the team ahead of the two crucial fixture.

Centurion Hashim Amla’s, whose hundred was his 25th in ODIs – he’s the quickest in history to that mark – believed it was enough.

Sri Lanka completed their 50 overs more than half an hour behind schedule.

Du Plessis made 75 in a second-wicket stand of 145 with Amla, who worked the ball off his pads and guided it behind square on the off side with the minimum of fuss. That they made it to 299 owes much to JP Duminy who, with a bit of help from Chris Morris, found 65 from the final seven overs of the innings, which included clearing his front leg and drilling four down the ground and six over wide mid on with the last two balls.

Du Plessis survived an easy catch chance at fine leg off Lasith Malinga when he had just eight runs to his name.

Tahir did his job three deliveries later as Chamara Kapugedera (0) returned to the dressing room without bothering the scorers.

Sri Lanka skipper and all-rounder Angelo Mathews has been forced to sit out during South Africa match, after scans revealed some days ago he´d suffered a calf strain.

Later, following the introduction of spinner Seekuge Prasanna and medium pacer Asela Gunaratne, South Africa got some leeway, with Sri Lanka spreading the outfield.

Although there were some hiccups, it was a clinical performance in the end from South Africa as they got the better of Sri Lanka in their Group B encounter in the ICC Champions Trophy on Saturday. Match referee David Boon ruled they were short of the target by four overs, even after making time allowances. Tharanga pleaded guilty, so there was no formal hearing.

Sri Lankan players face heavy fines and a possible suspension for Tharanga for the next two games of the tournament.

“When Chandimal and I were batting, we were trying to build a partnership”.

“As hard as it is for me to say, that was definitely a warm-up for us”, stated Ab De Villiers.

De Villiers produced a top-class fielding to dismiss Chandimal (12) as his stunning diving throw hit the stumps before the batsman could regain his crease.

Sri Lanka captain Upul Tharanga: “We bowled well”. He joined the South Africa squad with what seems a renewed focus, knowing that, like numerous seniors, the time to win a major tournament is likely limited to the next two years.

“We play against India next and we have to come back strongly, especially the batting”.

Man of the match Imran Tahir: “Every time I put this jersey on, I feel honoured”.