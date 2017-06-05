Champions Trophy: Steven Finn replaces injured Chris Woakes for England

While England decide who will be his injury replacement, Plunkett has delivered an assurance that he is up for the challenge of leading England’s attack over the next two-and-a-half weeks.

Josh Hazlewood took six wickets against New Zealand, but fellow quicks Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins were much less impressive, managing just one wicket between them.

Woakes has emerged as one of the most dependable bowlers for England in recent months, impressing both with the new ball as well as in the death overs. If the match was being played elsewhere, the natural choice might be to recall Adil Rashid, surprisingly left out in the opening victory over Bangladesh at The Oval, in place of Woakes.

None of the Bangladesh bowler could create much problem for the hosts as they chased down the target easily.

“An update on a replacement for the remainder of the tournament will follow in due course”, said the European Central Bank.

“Whatever you throw at Joe Root, he proves that he can do it”, former England captain Alec Stewart said on the BBC’s Test Match Special.

The two teams pick up a point each as England top the group after Thursday’s win over Bangladesh.

“The biggest thing for them was because the wicket was so good they struggled to make inroads into England’s batting line-up”.

The combination of Mosaddek Hossain, Soumya Sarkar and Sabbir Rahman – essentially Bangladesh’s “fifth bowler” – conceded 73 runs from a little more than 10 overs, while their frontline bowlers were also expensive.

“The injury means Woakes will miss the rest of England’s participation in the Champions Trophy”.

However, England calmly went about their reply and composed knocks from Root and Alex Hales (95) saw them complete the highest chase in the tournament’s history with 16 balls to spare.

Defeat to the Tigers, who have lost 18 of 19 meetings between the nations since 1990, will leave Australia needing to beat England next Saturday and other results to go their way to reach the semi-finals. “The nature of this tournament is every game is basically knockout-style”.

Smith’s side needed a revised target of 235 to win in 33 overs after Kane Williamson hit a century in New Zealand’s 291 all out. “But we will keep playing cricket and be defiant in the face of it and hope to put a smile on people’s faces here on Tuesday”.