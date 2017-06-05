Cher honours ex-husband Gregg Allman at funeral

Allman died May 27th at the age of 69 at his home near Savannah, Georgia following a battle with liver cancer.

Organizers encouraged fans of the Allman Brothers Band to pay their respects by lining the streets from the funeral home to the cemetery, beginning at the corner of Cherry and First streets, near the Macon City Auditorium. Also attending was former president and longtime Allman friend Jimmy Carter.

The singer was spotted entering the small chapel to attend the private service, which was only open to friends and family.

Sarasota County resident Berry Duane Oakley – who performed with the Allman Brothers Band during the group’s 2013 Beacon Theatre run in NY, playing bass on songs his father helped make famous – also attended the service and is pictured seated next to Betts. After the service, Allman was buried close to his brother, Allman Brothers Band co-founder Duane Allman, and their bandmate Berry Oakley at Rose Hill Cemetery.

Mourners wore jeans, as requested by Allman’s estate, according to Rolling Stone.

Mark Elliott shows a concert ticket from the last Gregg Allman concert he attended, Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Macon, Ga.

“No suits”, Allman’s longtime manager, Michael Lehman, told The Telegraph in Macon in the days leading up to the funeral.

“Gregg and the Allman Brothers Band were very helpful to me in my 1976 presidential campaign”, Carter said in a statement to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Cheering fans lined the procession route as the black Cadillac hearse carrying Allman’s casket drove past. Together they formed the heart of The Allman Brothers Band.

We are watching LIVE as the legendary southern rocker Gregg Allman is buried next to his brother. “It was 1:07 p.m. when I pulled out of Chicago, I pulled into Macon at 4 a.m. with the time change”, said Kathleen Acuri.

The night before he passed away, Allman was able to listen to some of the tracks being produced for his final record, Southern Blood, Lehman said.