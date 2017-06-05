Chicagoan Surprised At Lack Of Visible Police In London Before Terror Attack

The assault unfolded over a few terrifying minutes Saturday, starting when a van veered off the road and barreled into pedestrians on busy London Bridge.

An Egypt-based ISIS media agency claimed that the terror group masterminded the combined attack in which three terrorists rammed into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed passersby in an a nearby street and bar.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian is due to visit Britain on Monday to speak to the injured French nationals, after President Emmanuel Macron said France was “more than ever at Britain’s side”.

“There was a auto with a loudspeaker saying “go, go” and they (police) threw a grenade. and then I ran”, he said.

A Canadian was among those killed in a terror attack on London Bridge and a bustling market in the United Kingdom capital, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

“The public can expect to see additional police – both armed and unarmed officers – across the capital as you would expect in these circumstances”, Mark Rowley, Britain’s top counter-terrorism policeman, said in a statement. Thirty-six victims were still being treated Sunday afternoon, 21 of who were critically injured, authorities said.

Seven people died in the attack and dozens were wounded.

After arriving back home in Chicago on Sunday, DeHaan said one thing stood out to him in hindsight – the lack of visible law enforcement at tourist spots in London, including the site of the attack. “He’s one of our neighbors”. I’ve said hello in passing more than 50, 60 occasions. “He was a very nice guy”.

Cops yesterday swooped on several addresses in nearby Barking, making 12 arrests.

We recently witnessed this after the attacks in Manchester and in the Westminster area of London. Grande and other stars are scheduled to perform a benefit concert for victims under tight security in Manchester Sunday night.

“Perpetrators are inspired to attack not only on the basis of carefully constructed plots. and not even as lone attackers radicalised online, but by copying one another and often using the crudest of means of attack”. Several days later it was lowered again to “severe”, meaning an attack is highly likely. “If we don’t get smart it will only get worse”. “Evil, evil people”, he told The Guardian newspaper.

The distance between the London Bridge and Borough Market.

The incident happened on a warm Saturday night in a busy area full of bars and restaurants.

“I commend the strong leadership of the @MayorofLondon as he leads the city forward after this heinous attack”, he said, quoted on the U.S. embassy’s Twitter account. The incident, in which people were mowed down by a van and stabbed to death nearby, brought global condemnation from France, Canada, Australia and the USA, among others.

“When I open the door I see three dead people on the floor”, he said.

He said he then saw a woman and man being stabbed.

Amid the violence and fear were stories of compassion and heroism.

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!'” the USA president said in one tweet.