Natalya Sharina was found guilty of “inciting hatred” and “embezzlement” and handed a four years suspended sentence by the Meshchansky District Court of Moscow.

Books by Korchynsky – who took part in protests that ousted a pro-Russian Ukrainian leader in 2014 – are banned by Moscow as “extremist” and “anti-Russian propagada”.

Sharina was detained in October 2015 amid growing animus between Moscow and Kyiv over Russia’s illegal annexation of the Black Sea peninsula and its involvement in the war in eastern Ukraine, which has killed more than 9,900 people.

After the verdict Sharina – who has been declared a prisoner of conscience by Amnesty worldwide – described her ordeal as a “political trial”.

Her lawyer said the authorities had “trumped up” the new charges after realizing their initial case against Sharina was too weak. She was arrested in October 2015 after works by Ukrainian nationalist Dmytro Korchynsky were found in an unindexed pile of books in the library she headed.

“The prosecution has exploited the highly charged anti-Ukrainian atmosphere that is prevalent in Russian Federation at the moment, while the court simply dismissed key evidence for the defence, including testimonies that police officers were seen planting the banned books at the library”.

The official historic narratives of Russian Federation and Ukraine clash on a number of issues including the participation of Ukrainian nationalist partisans in World War II when some of them joined the occupying Nazi forces in western Ukraine in order to fight Soviet troops in their declared fight for independence. If you would like to discuss another topic, look for a relevant article.

