China agrees to delay electric car quota by a year

A final draft statement seen by E&E News, prepared for a meeting Friday, is the first-ever bilateral agreement on climate change between the European Union and China.

Without mentioning the USA specifically, he said China has been “actively promoting the Paris agreement and we were one of the first countries to ratify the Paris agreement”.

Speaking in Berlin about the Paris climate change accord, he said: “China in recent years has stayed true to its commitment”.

Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang gives a joint press conference with the German Chancellor (not in picture) after representatives of both countries signed economic agreements at the end of Li’s two-day visit to Germany on June 1, 2017 in Berlin.

Russian Federation joined the chorus speaking out in favour of the climate accord.

Li stressed that it was in China’s own interest to stick to the climate deal.

Asked what had been agreed between Germany and China, Zetsche told Reuters: “What we talked about was the timeline, the pace of this transition”. “We have underscored those commitments once again”.

“The EU and China consider the Paris Agreement as an historic achievement further accelerating the irreversible global low greenhouse gas emission and climate resilient development”, the draft joint statement said.

The two sides also “recognize the importance of developing global free trade and investment”.

He added: “Fighting climate change is a global consensus, it’s not invented by China… and we realise that this is a global consensus agreement and that as a big developing nation we should shoulder our worldwide responsibility”.

I’m opposed to behaving like vassals of the Americans. It’s Europe’s obligation to say: “You can’t do that”.

“The moment when Trump announces the Paris pull-out will mark the divorce of [the] U.S”.

The summit is taking place days after Merkel gave her strongest indication that Europe and the US are drifting apart.

The summit gives China’s leaders the chance to show that their aspirations to lead on economic globalization are honest, said Mats Harborn, president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China.

The EU also wants an investment treaty with China to open the huge Chinese market to European companies and remove onerous rules forcing them to share know-how.

While traveling overseas last week, Trump was repeatedly pressed to stay in the deal by European leaders and Pope Francis.