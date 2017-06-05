China backs Iran’s membership in Shanghai security bloc

While a regional treaty on combating terrorism and extremism is on the agenda this week at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana on June 8, when India and Pakistan will formally join the Eurasian security grouping, Beijing has come to the defence of its under-fire ally after Kabul, which is an SCO observer state, strongly hit out at Pakistan following last week’s bombing that left at least 90 people dead.

After accepting Pakistan and India, the SCO will expand its geographical coverage to South Asia and become one of the biggest regional organizations, accounting for three-fifths of the area of the Eurasia continent and half of the world’s population, he added.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will represent Pakistan in Shanghai Cooperation Organization conference going to be held from this Thursday in Astana, Kazakhstan.

China, meanwhile, has expressed hope for improved ties between the nations once they are inducted as full members of the Beijing-based SCO.

Earlier talking to APP, Spokesperson of Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hua Chunying said, it is the consensus of SCO members that the organization admits new members in an orderly manner.

“Maybe someday you (Pakistani and Indian journalists) sit closer to each other”, she said, referring to press members gathered for the briefing.

“The worldwide community should stop cooperation and work together and jointly tackle the scourge of terrorism.” he added.

The SCO is an intergovernmental global organization, established on June 15, 2001 in Shanghai by Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia and Uzbekistan. Afghanistan, Belarus, India, Iran, Mongolia and Pakistan have observer status.

Responding to a question, she said, the SCO will embrace unprecedented space for development and potential for cooperation.

This first ever expansion of SCO since its establishment has also sparkled the interest of Iran, who has expressed interest in joining the grouping.

There are only a handful of countries in the SCO and a face-to-face meeting is unavoidable.