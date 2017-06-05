China May Caixin Services PMI 52.8 Vs 51.5 in April

The findings are in sync with an official survey last week which also pointed to accelerated growth and stronger demand in services.

China’s economy held firm in the first quarter, with gross domestic product (GDP) expanding at an annualized 6.9%.

On the outlook, although the index measuring business expectation pulled back, it stayed at a high level of 62.3 percent. The composite index reached a ten-month low of 51.2 in April.

“The improvement in the service sector bolstered the Chinese economy in May”, said Zhong Zhengsheng, director of macroeconomic analysis at CEBM Group, a subsidiary of Caixin Insight Group.

The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI, released last week, fell to 49.6 in May, lower than a 50.1 forecast and April’s 50.3.

That’s up from 51.5 in April, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Service industries – which include finance, real estate services and marketing, transport and retail – have become an increasingly important part of the Chinese economy, reflecting a shift away from its dependence on traditional heavy-industry manufacturing and exports.

Profit margins also remained under pressure, with services companies only able to pass on a marginal portion of their rising input costs to consumers.

The logistics performance index for May came in at 57.7 percent, retreating 0.5 percentage points from a month earlier, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.