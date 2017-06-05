China rejects ‘irresponsible’ U.S. remarks on S China Sea

“This “resolution”, which is said to have been drafted after a long “consultation” between the USA and China, places entities and individuals related with the DPRK’s nuclear and rocket program as a target of “additional sanctions”,”a spokesperson for the North Korean foreign ministry said, according to a dispatch by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)”.

“China is a significant economic and trading power, and we desire a productive relationship”, Tillerson said in Sydney after security talks with Australian counterparts.

China has expressed “firm opposition” to remarks made by US Pentagon chief Jim Mattis during a regional defence summit over the weekend, after he criticised Beijing’s “militarisation” of the South China Sea.

President Donald Trump – who frequently denounced China on the campaign trail – has turned to Beijing to help rein in North Korea’s weapons programme, prompting concerns among Asian allies that America might go easy on the South China Sea territorial dispute.

In an apparent reference to China, he also opposed countries militarising artificial islands and enforcing excessive maritime claims unsupported by global law.

“The scope and effect of China’s construction activities in the South China Sea differ from other countries in several key ways”, Mattis noted, saying Beijing’s “militarisation” and “disregard for global law” showed its “contempt” for other nations’ interests.

“China has indisputable sovereignty over the (Spratly) Islands and their adjacent waters”, Hua said, referring to reefs and islets in the South China Sea where Beijing has built installations that could be used by its military. China claims almost all of the South China Sea, despite partial counter-claims from Taiwan and several Southeast Asian nations including the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Tillerson added that Australia and the United States “speak with one voice in calling for North Korea to abandon its illegal nuclear weapons program”.

