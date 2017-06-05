China rejects ‘irresponsible’ US remarks on South China Sea

Mattis said at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore he was opposed to China’s militarization of reclaimed islands in the South China Sea.

He went on to accuse Beijing of having contempt for other countries’ interests, according to Reuters.

“The scope and effect of China’s construction activities in the South China Sea differ from other countries in several key ways”, Mattis noted, saying Beijing’s “militarization” and “disregard for worldwide law” showed its “contempt” for other nations’ interests.

Hua also said that China’s construction of facilities in the disputed Spratly Island chain is aimed at improving working conditions for its citizens stationed there, maintaining sovereignty, and fulfilling China’s worldwide responsibilities.

“But we can not allow China to use its economic power to buy its way out of other problems, whether it’s militarizing islands in the South China Sea or failing to put appropriate pressure on North Korea”.

The U.S. defense secretary added the Pentagon plans to continue freedom-of-navigation operations in the maritime region.

Referring to the 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration on the case brought by The Philippines over territorial rights in the South China Sea, Mattis called on all claimants to use this as a starting point to peacefully manage their disputes over these waters.

“China has always respected and maintained the freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea in accordance with global law”. She said that such behavior threatens China’s sovereignty and security.

The China Daily newspaper accused the United States of hypocrisy on Monday.

“US President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the US out of the Paris climate change pact offers the latest example of how the US disregards global agreements to suit its selfish and short-sighted needs”, the China Daily newspaper wrote.

Hua’s harsh comments came after Mattis named China’s construction in the Nansha Islands, which are also known as the Spratly Islands, as militarising the region of “navigation freedom” and surprisingly noted that the USA would provide defence equipment to Taiwan.

Hua said China’s patrol of waters near the disputed Senkaku Islands is “legal” because they “have been China’s territory since ancient times”.

“It is totally within China’s sovereignty to deploy necessary defense facilities on its own territory”.

The sovereign activities undertaken by China had nothing to do with militarization, Hua said in remarks posted on the ministry’s website late on Sunday.