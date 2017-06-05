China upset at James Mattis’ “irresponsible remarks” on South China Sea

The United States is encouraged by China’s efforts to restrain North Korea but Washington will not accept Beijing’s militarization of islands in the South China Sea, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, China firmly opposes certain countries’ sabre-rattling in the region under the excuse of that freedom, which threatens China’s sovereignty and security, Hua said.

“We are working transparently in unison with the Republic of Korea to defend against the growing threats imposed by North Korea’s aggressive and destabilizing nuclear ballistic missile and nuclear programs”, he said.

In a speech after the vote, U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said “the Security Council is sending a clear message to North Korea today: Stop firing ballistic missiles or face the consequences”.

“The current situation on the peninsula is complex and sensitive”, he said.

In an uncharacteristic outburst against Beijing, North Korea has blasted China for cooperating with the United States in imposing UN-engineered sanctions on the country.

Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein described the new US Defence Secretary James Mattis as “someone I can work with”.

Glossing over disagreements, the defense chiefs from Japan and France on Saturday welcomed US leadership in the Asia-Pacific to manage the nuclear ambitions of North Korea and maintain regional peace.

With Australia close to the simmering conflict in the South China Sea, some politicians have expressed concern that the USA might give concessions to Beijing in exchange for help on the North Korean threat.

“Whatever sanctions and pressure may follow, we will not flinch from the road to build up nuclear forces which was chosen to defend the sovereignty of the country and the rights to national existence and will move forward towards the final victory“, the spokesman added.

China has slammed the “irresponsible remarks” made by top U.S. and Japanese officials on the South China Sea and Taiwan issues during the Shangri-La Dialogue. Those measures aimed to cut North Korea’s annual export revenue by a quarter.

The China Daily newspaper accused the United States of hypocrisy on Monday.

Mattis said the United States welcomed China’s economic development, but he anticipated “friction” between the two countries.

The evacuation drills were conducted to test the effectiveness of emergency communication in the region, and also to ensure that everyone should find their way to a designated shelter space in case of a real-life missile attack in the area.

In an apparent reference to China, he also opposed countries militarising artificial islands and enforcing excessive maritime claims unsupported by global law. Responding to a question from a member of the Chinese delegation, Ryamizard said: “It is like peace patrols”.

David Helvey, a senior US defense official dealing with Asian and Pacific security affairs, said the move was about sending a message of reassurance and “a message of resolve”. “We can not and will not accept unilateral, coercive changes to the status quo”.

He Lei, who led a PLA delegation to the dialogue, said, “On the Taiwan issue, one should not just mention the Taiwan Relations Act, the three China-U.S. joint communiques should also be mentioned, thus giving a full picture of the issue”.