China upset at Mattis’ “irresponsible remarks” on S.China Sea

Regarding navigation in the South China Sea, the senior Chinese military official said, “I think freedom of navigation can’t equate to close-in surveillance”, highlighting that freedom of navigation has never been a problem in the South China Sea.

“Countries must also do more to break up North Korean smuggling rings, and cut off the sources of funding North Korea uses to pay for the development of weapons of mass destruction and the means to deliver them”, she said in a statement.

He Lei noted that the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, which was signed by China and ASEAN countries in 2002, and the framework of the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, which was agreed on recently by China and ASEAN countries, represent regional rules.

SHANGHAI China has expressed its strong dissatisfaction with what it labelled “irresponsible remarks” on the South China Sea by U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis during a security forum at the weekend.

The US is exploring new ways to address new challenges as well from maritime security to the growing threat posed by the spread of terrorism in Southeast Asia, Mattis said in his remarks at the Shangri-La Dialogue.

North Korea Sunday rejected the latest sanctions resolution adopted by the United Nations Security Council over the North’s several ballistic missile tests, pledging to continue on with its nuclear development.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, right, and U.S. Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis participate in talks at Government House in Sydney for the 2017 Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN) Monday, .

The Council voted unanimously on Friday to back the sanctions after weeks of negotiations between the USA and China, CNN reported.

More specifically, Mattis sought to ease concerns for allies in the Asia-Pacific, saying the region was a priority and the primary effort was alliance building.

The United States would continue “to fly, sail and operate wherever global law allows, and demonstrate resolve through operational presence in the South China Sea and beyond”, Mattis said.

“The US would be well advised to urgently take measures to save the lives of hundreds of millions of Americans in the mainland rather than being concerned about the security of those in South Korea.”

“While competition between the U.S. and China, the world’s two largest economies, is bound to occur, conflict is not inevitable”, Mattis said.

China has always respected and maintained the freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea in accordance with worldwide law. “We can not and will not accept unilateral, coercive changes to the status quo”.

The South China Sea is the subject of a territorial dispute between China and Vietnam, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Brunei.