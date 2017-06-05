Speaking at a security summit in Singapore, Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada applauded America’s presence in the region and its tough stance on North Korea.

The North’s foreign ministry “condemns and outrightly rejects the sanctions racket put forth by the United States and the UN Security Council to prevent the strengthening of our nuclear deterrence”, a ministry spokesman said.

“So the risk is they give terrorism far more billing than North Korea, which is a particularly important regional issue in Australia’s region”.

“We call on North Korea to refrain from provocative, destabilizing actions and rhetoric, and to make the strategic choice to fulfill its worldwide obligations and commitments and return to serious talks”, State Department spokeswoman Anna Richey-Allen told Yonhap News Agency.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has said that all options are on the table to rid North Korea of its nuclear weapons, leaving open the possibility of pre-emptive military action.

New Delhi has also been unhappy about China’s apparent efforts to stifle Indian ambitions in multilateral fora such as the United Nations and Nuclear Suppliers Group, said the report prepared by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

French Minister for Armed Forces Sylvie Goulard noted that North Korea is the only country to have conducted nuclear tests in the 21st century, including two a year ago alone. The spokeswoman also said it is China’s genuine and lawful right to deploy necessary defense facilities on its own islands and reefs in the South China Sea.

The report titled “Asia Pacific Regional Security Assessment 2017” and released at the Shangri-La Dialogue, notes that India is increasingly anxious about China’s build- up of military forces and infrastructure along the disputed Sino-Indian border.

“There’s a sense that U.S. engagement in Asia under the Trump administration is very military heavy and that following the collapse of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal and with a proposed budget cut to the State Department of 30 per cent, there are questions both in Canberra and the region about the nature of USA engagement in Asia”, he said.

Although President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the US out of the Paris climate change agreement has “heavy consequences”, Goulard said that there was “no reason to have doubts” over its regional leadership role.

Mattis and Inada accused China of disregarding “rules-based order” and creating tensions in their addresses made during the event.