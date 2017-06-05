Chinese Premier Arrives in Brussels for China-EU Leaders’ Meeting

A final draft statement seen by E&E News, prepared for a meeting Friday, is the first-ever bilateral agreement on climate change between the European Union and China.

Li is expected to discuss China-EU cooperation, as well as global and regional issues of common concern with European leaders, attend a series of activities in Brussels, including a China-EU business summit, a China-EU dialogue on innovation cooperation, a signing ceremony of cooperation documents between small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and activities marking the China-EU year of tourism. But a spat on trade and steel production underscored the differences in a sometimes hard EU-China relationship.

Alden Meyer, director of strategy and policy for the Union of Concerned Scientists advocacy group, said “I don’t think any other countries will follow the US out of Paris, so if he does leave, Trump will be in splendid isolation with the leaders of Syria and Nicaragua”.

Trump on Wednesday declared that abandoning the Paris climate agreement would be a victory for the American economy.

Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told a business conference on Friday that China and the European Union recognised the need for global solutions and this was nowhere more important than full implementation of the Paris agreement.

Chief executive Odd Arild Grefstad cited the growth of renewable energy in USA states such as Texas, New York and California as signs that “the world has started the transition from fossil to a renewable economy”. “There is no backsliding on the Paris agreement”, Juncker said.

While China needs European Union technical know-how to reduce the pollution blighting its cities, the European Union is looking to Beijing to take action against emissions blamed for increased droughts, rising seas and other affects of climate change.

China overtook the United States as the world’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gases in 2007.

Li told a news conference that China had made concessions to German concerns, without giving further detail.

Mr Juncker referred to a World Bank report placing China 78th of 190 countries in terms of the ease of doing business.

But differences remain over how much access China should give European investors and businesses to its market.

Meanwhile, China has stopped building over a hundred coal power plants and said it plans to put hundreds of billions of dollars into renewable energy within this decade.

“China really sees huge economic growth opportunities in taking the lead in global climate change”, said Carla Freeman, who directs the Foreign Policy Institute at Johns Hopkins.