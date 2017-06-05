Chris Cornell: Public viewing, private funeral service planned for Friday in LA

Fans waited outside the cemetery for the public viewing opportunity that came later Friday.

The memorial opened with his song, “The Promise“.

He and the band walked offstage around 11:15 p.m.

Cornell is buried appropriately in the garden of legends section of the cemetery.

Morello, Brolin, and Soundgarden bandmates Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron provided eulogies next to four large portraits of their departed friend at the ceremony.

One concert-goer told the Detroit News last week that as far as she could tell, Cornell’s final show “was honestly great”.

Melody Andrade brought her 4-year-old son Jude to pay their respects to Cornell.

Kirsten was able to knock down the front door to the hotel room but couldn’t get past the second so Vicky called the hotel screaming that Cornell was having a heart attack.

Chris Cornell, 52, cofounded Soundgarden, one of the top-selling bands in the Seattle grunge rock revolution of the 1990s, according to Biography.com.

Meanwhile, Cornell’s funeral will be held in Los Angeles on Friday (May 26th), followed by his burial at Hollywood Forever cemetery in a private service.

Cornell was found dead in his hotel room following Soundgarden’s May 17 show in Detroit. A full autopsy and results of toxicology tests are pending, and Vicky Cornell has said the singer may have taken more of an anti-anxiety drug than he was prescribed. Initially it had been revealed that Chris took Ativan before he committed suicide, but now TMZ reported that the star had some fresh marks on his arm, which could indicate that he might have been under the influence of other drugs, as well.

He then kept repeating, “I blew my voice, I blew my voice”.

Cornell is survived by his wife and three children.

Batman star Christian Bale was seen sitting down for the service, while actor Jeremy Renner was pictured speaking to fellow mourners. Cornell was cremated at a far more low-key event on Tuesday.

Cornell also collaborated with members of what would become Pearl Jam to form Temple of the Dog, which produced a self-titled album in 1991 in tribute to friend Andrew Wood, former frontman of Mother Love Bone.

Musicians Courtney Love and Tom Morello attend the funeral.