Chris Tillman: Tillman allows five runs in loss to Red Sox

Bogaerts also scored on.

On Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles Price went seven innings and only gave up 3 hits and 1 earned run which came from a Manny Machado homerun in the 7th inning.

(AP Photo/Gail Burton). Baltimore Orioles pitcher Dylan Bundy delivers against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Baltimore. In his first 11 this season, he had thrown at least six innings in each of them.”I feel like it’s going to continue to get better”, he said.

This could have been worse, but thankfully, Mitch Moreland, who benefited from one of the walks, got himself thrown out on the basepaths like a nincompoop (TOOTBLAN) by charging on blindly to third, perhaps assuming a throw home instead of the cutoff man. That’s my fourth outing with an umpire. Hopefully, the rest of the Red Sox team is able to shake off the struggles from the first third of the season and hit more deep balls the rest of the year.

Price was plenty good enough in this one.

Joey Rickard doubled to lead off the first inning and Manny Machado walked with one out. That was the only flaw in an otherwise sparkling performance that enabled Price to improve to 12-5 lifetime against the Orioles. Two batters later, Ramirez lined an RBI double for a 4-1 lead. He’s 2-2 in those games.

There once was a time when Price had the same kind of problem. But, in this case, the Orioles simply got held in check by one of the game’s best hurlers after a one-inning blip.

“What I saw on the play was an unbelievable stop on a wild pitch”.

Betts is only the seventh Red Sox hitter to reach the benchmark before turning 25 years old.

ASTROS 6, RANGERS 5: In Arlington, Texas, Carlos Beltran had three hits and drove in three runs as Houston extended its major league-best winning streak to nine in a row, beating Texas.

Boston now heads to NY with a chance to take over first place in the American League East with three games against the Yankees beginning Tuesday.

The Orioles, like any team, have had a few tough losses this season. Baltimore fell to 19-9 at home.

Andrew Benintendi broke out of his slump in a big way Sunday. Boston’s Mookie Betts got two hits and now has 499 for his career.

Right-handers were 0-for-47 before that hit, and the Orioles have a lineup loaded with right-handed batters.

Sale (7-2) has won his past four starts against Baltimore. Asher has thus far started twice since replacing Jimenez in the rotation. Boston INF Josh Rutledge was available after being scratched the previous night because of dehydration.

Boston second baseman Dustin Pedroia also is making steps toward coming back when his 10-day disabled list stint is up.

All Sale really needed to say was, “Mistakes are going to happen”.

– Matt Barnes pitched a scoreless ninth.

The Orioles will be deciding whether to send catcher Welington Castillo (testicular injury) on rehab work before bringing him back. “I’m hoping the last day or two of the 10 days that he’s a go”, Showalter said.

Two shaky defensive plays by Pablo Sandoval in the bottom of the first inning led to three runs and Chris Sale throwing 39 pitches.

The game-deciding error occurred in the sixth, with the bases loaded and two outs, as starter Chris Tillman tried to escape the jam to keep a 3-3 tie intact.