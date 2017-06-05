Christine Archibald identified as Canadian victim in London terror attack

“I’m quite lucky to be here”.

Sky reported that the police recognised a neighbour as the suspect who had been killed by police last night. Nine people sustain minor injuries during the attack, which Teheri-azar later says is retribution for the killing of Muslims overseas.

The suspects in the attacks wore fake suicide belts, and mowed people down with a van on London Bridge before getting out and stabbing others.

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said: “In memory of the victims and the injured, we stand together in a shared commitment to combatting terrorism. I was just throwing it at them, trying to get them to chase me so I could get them out into the main road where the police could see them and obviously take them down”. Three men then got out and stabbed people in nearby Borough Market.The attackers were shot dead by eight officers who fired 50 bullets.

Sky News is reporting the raided address was linked to one of the attackers killed by police, implying that police know the identity of at least one of the attackers. The attacker is then gunned down by a police officer.

France has a similar strategy, and posters providing directions are meant to hang in all public places.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan – elected past year and the first Muslim to head a major Western capital – had earlier said in an interview with BBC that Britons should not be alarmed to see a higher police presence on the streets of London following the incident. He had then seen his girlfriend running towards him, holding her bleeding neck.

The Conservatives rounded on Mr Corbyn last night, with security minister Ben Wallace accusing the Labour leader of attempting to run away from his record on counter-terrorism policy.

A member of the public received non-critical gunshot wounds during the incident, he said.

“It was really scary”, he said.

May confirmed the attack “is being treated as a potential act of terrorism” and said her thoughts were with “those who are caught up in these terrible events”.

“As they left I was going “Oi, oi, cowards!”

“You can not protect the public on the cheap”.

“One man tried to flee and they shot him outside my house”.

“It sort of short-circuits the entire slogan from the get-go”, he said.

“In the case of multiple or complex terrorist incidents, as soon as that is established, the military should become the lead agency in terms of the operations”, Abbott told the Australian.

“I can’t imagine Theresa May tweeting like this to the mayor of Orlando or San Bernadino”, said Heye. In addition, people tend to greet horrific situations with initial disbelief, delaying their response.

But he said that after three attacks in London in as many months, Londoners are more prepared and will likely react more quickly.

Chef Florin Morariu said he first froze when he went outside the bakery and saw two people stabbing others.

He said attackers who have “have come to kill us”, should be dealt with as rapidly as possible, including by lawful “shoot to kill”.

“Theresa May was warned by the Police Federation but she accused them of “crying wolf”, he said in a speech in Carlisle on Sunday.

An Australian has given a heart-stopping account of being set upon and stabbed by one of three terrorists who caused carnage on the streets of London.