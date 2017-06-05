Christy Clark to test the house, NDP minority government expected

“The Greens have clearly been able to make more than just token, marginal commitments toward their priorities”, Ruff said.

“We share a great deal with the Green caucus”, he said.

“I look forward to working with both other parties so that we can finally get big money out of politics, move towards electoral reform and implement good public policy on a wide range of issues that puts people first”, said Weaver. “I’m optimistic and excited for the future”, added Horgan.

Announcement of the partnership ends a stalemate that emerged last week when the final tally of votes from a May 9 election stripped Liberal premier Christy Clark of her majority. “I think British Columbians deserve to see those and I think we’ll see those in the next little while”.

But without the support of a majority in the legislature, a B.C. Liberal government would not likely survive its first confidence vote.

NDP Leader John Horgan says he is confident his MLAs will remain loyal and none of them will leave the NDP to join the Liberals.

Oddly, the two parties now in opposition have been treated since last week’s final count as if they have been handed a mandate, despite finishing in second and third place, behind the BC Liberals.

What we got were platitudes from Clark about the message from voters being about cooperation, ill-advised bluster from B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver about forcing a change to the voting system without a referendum, and hollow rhetoric from NDP leader John Horgan that nearly 60 per cent of voters rejected the B.C. Liberals.

Clark acknowledged that it “seems likely” her government will fail the test of confidence in the house.

Weaver said Monday that he wanted to focus on “21st century” jobs and this year reiterated his belief that the LNG industry is part of the “old economy“. The Greens have yet to reach the minimum four MLAs needed for automatic party status.

That project has been approved by both the B.C. and federal governments, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reaffirmed Monday that it is a matter of federal jurisdiction.

The $7.4-billion Edmonton-to-Burnaby pipeline will increase tanker traffic sevenfold and triple capacity to 890,000 barrels of oil per day.

Horgan said this morning that he’s hoping to form B.C.’s next government “in a few short days” now that he has the backing of the Greens.

“As the incumbent government, and the party with the most seats in the legislature, we have a responsibility to carefully consider our next steps”, Clark said.

The parties said they would use “every tool available” to stop the expansion of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline, and would refer the Site C dam, which is already under construction, to the B.C. Utilities Commission to determine its economic viability. When asked, he said geographic representation need not be lost in a proportional system meant to give more balance to which party was voted for.

“I think we’ve got some soul-searching to do as well”, Shypitka said, “and I think British Columbians have to see what the conditions and the details of the arrangement between the BC Greens and the NDP”.