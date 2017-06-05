Christy Clark won’t quit as BC premier

The NDP and the Greens are opposed to the project and can be expected to try to derail it.

And take control, they will.

Rather, the NDP and Greens will operate as separate caucuses, with the Greens supporting the NDP on confidence votes.

Clark has 43 seats in the 87-seat legislature to 41 for the NDP and three for the Greens.

BC Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver on Tuesday welcomed Premier Christy Clark’s willingness to work across party lines.

“Look at what is happening to jurisdictions around the world that don’t diversify and for Ms. Notley to tell British Columbia that somehow chasing the 20th century is the way for our future is not a good sign for her and her economy in Alberta”. And after 16 years of B.C. Liberal government the public said quite clearly they want change and we’re this much closer to making that happen today.

There’s strength in numbers, and that verity was proven beyond a doubt in the so-called power-sharing agreement reached early this week by the B.C. NDP and Green Party. Well, if things go as planned, they are going to get it.

Much has been made of the almost exact split in popular vote, 40.36 per cent for the B.C. Liberals and 40.28 for the NDP.

While the court found those rights weren’t absolute, it ruled if they are to be infringed the government must prove it consulted First Nations adequately, and that it was for a “compelling and substantial” goal “in the public interest”. And the NDP and the Greens should respect it, not mock it.

It will be interesting to see how this alliance between the NDP and the Greens works in practice.

Combined, the NDP and Greens have enough votes to bring down the government with a no-confidence vote and if the government is defeated, Horgan would likely be offered an opportunity to govern with Green support before another election could be called.

Most of the deal is no-brainer stuff, because the two parties already agreed on so much.

Corporate and union donations would be banned, and limits placed on individual contributions to political parties. That’s bad news for Clark and the Liberals: They can kiss their $10,000-a-plate private dinners with CEOs and lobbyists goodbye.

“This room’s getting a little small”, he quipped.

Consider the issue of Lower Mainland bridge tolls.

The Greens also compromised on their opposition to the Site C dam under construction on the Peace River.

The last time B.C. had a minority government was 1952, when W.A.C. Bennett’s Social Credit Party won 19 of 48 seats in a legislature that included Liberal, Conservative and CCF parties.

Horgan got his way on that one, too.

“As the incumbent government, and the party with the most seats in the legislature, we have a responsibility to carefully consider our next steps”.

In addition, the unpredictability prevents the NDP from offering people jobs, though the transition team will have identified potential candidates for key positions or, at least, have a short list, said former senior government officials who have assisted with transitions. That’s another win for Horgan.