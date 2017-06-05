Cineworld Group plc (CINE) PT Raised to GBX 775

Therefore 60% are positive. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. (NYSE:CRI) earned “Underperform” rating by CLSA on Thursday, September 29. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $44 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, May 26. The stock of Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 19. Beaufort Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.03) price target on shares of Biffa PLC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. This key information was revealed to investors in a report on Thursday morning.

The Paragon Group of Companies PLC is engaged in financial services business. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,240 ($16.13) price target for the company. The Company operates in approximately nine countries. It has a 38.31 P/E ratio. It operates through three divisions: Paragon Mortgages, Idem Capital and Paragon Bank. Its up 0.03, from 0.95 in 2016Q3. Moreover, Avenir Corp has 8.5% invested in the company for 107,784 shares. 39 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. As per Wednesday, September 23, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. Jacobs Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 675,300 shares. 216.30 million shares or 1.43% less from 219.43 million shares in 2016Q3 were reported. 17,702 are held by Commonwealth State Bank Of. Whitnell And invested 0.27% in Restaurant Group PLC (LON:RTN). Shares for $3.37 million were sold by den Dikken Wouter Marinus. About shares traded. Markel Corporation (MKL) has declined 1.06% since May 26, 2016 and is downtrending.

It is down 0.00% since May 26, 2016 and is. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500.

Among 21 analysts covering Restaurant Group The PLC (LON:RTN), 9 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. StatPro Group has a 52-week low of 77.50 and a 52-week high of 134.92. The brokerage presently has a GBX 380 ($4.94) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 340 ($4.42). Ocado Group Plc had 120 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Tuesday, May 31 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Overweight” on Tuesday, February 14. On Thursday, March 2 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The company was downgraded on Friday, January 15 by JP Morgan. Northland Capital maintained W Resources PLC (LON:WRES) rating on Wednesday, October 28. The stock of Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 18 by Panmure Gordon. Out of 5 Wall Street analysts rating Carter Holdings, 3 give it “Buy”, 1 “Sell” rating, while 1 recommend “Hold”. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%.

The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.91. It has outperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. 1,275 shares were sold by RHOADS REBECCA R, worth $194,170 on Friday, March 24.

About 5.94 million shares traded or 444.95% up from the average. 19,350 are held by Green Square Lc. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 372,977 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Avalon Advisors Limited stated it has 22,567 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww reported 0.01% in XL Group Ltd. (NYSE:XL).

– Enter your email address in the form below to receive our free daily email newsletter that contains the latest headlines and analysts’ recommendations for for Cineworld Group plc and related companies.