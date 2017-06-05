Clashes between police and protesters turn violent in Brasilia

The banner reads ‘Out Temer.’ – Reuters picBRASILIA, May 25 – Brazilian soldiers deployed yesterday to defend government buildings in the capital Brasilia after protesters demanding the exit of President Michel Temer smashed their way into ministries and fought with riot police.

Asked by journalists whether he could be a candidate for president if Congress has to choose a replacement for Temer, Meirelles only smiled and waved. Brazil’s president ordered federal troops to restore order in the country’s capital following the evacuation of som. Fires broke out in two ministries and several were evacuated.

While officer fired tear gas and pepper spray to contain the crowd, protesters set fires and used portable toilets to create barricades. Brazil’s highest court is investigating him for alleged obstruction of justice and involvement in passive corruption after a recording seemed to capture his approval of the bribe.

Share with Us – We’d love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article, and smart, constructive criticism.

“When order is re-established, the decree will be revoked”, the statement said.

“The fact of the matter is President Michel Temer signed the order to bring out the soldiers”. “The president of the republic underscores that he will not hesitate to exercise the authority given to his office whenever it is necessary”. Claudio Lamachia told reporters that even Temer’s meeting with Batista, who was under corruption investigations himself, was unacceptable.

Temer, a centre-right politician from Brazil’s Democratic Movement Party, took power in late August, after leftist Dilma Rousseff was removed from office for breaking budget laws.

Andre Cesar, a political analyst at Hold consultancy, said Temer “cannot survive”.

In the interview, Temer also said he was “naive to welcome a person (like Batista)” at the vice presidential palace in the middle of the night without any prior information published in his official schedule. Both Speaker Rodrigo Maia and the next in line, Senate President Eunicio Oliveira, already are under investigation in corruption cases and would be disqualified if Brazil’s top prosecutor decides to charge them.

However, the national president of the party, Tasso Jereissati, was quoted by the noticias.uol.com news site saying that a decision had now been taken to stand by Temer until his legal situation was clearer.

Reports say the dmonstrations is the most violent protest in Brasilia since anti-government demonstrations in 2013, as tens of thousands of demonstrators marched to Congress on Wednesday to demand Temer step down and protest against economic reforms that he is pushing through.

Some of the names discussed in the halls and elevators of Congress’s modernist building in Brasilia include Senator Tasso Jereissati of the PSDB party, former Supreme Court Chief Justice Nelson Jobim, ex-President Fernando Henrique Cardoso, and current Supreme Court Chief Justice Carmen Lucia Rocha.

Many Brazilians want him out one way or another and are calling for him to resign or be impeached.

Associated Press photographer Eraldo Peres reported this story in Brasilia and AP writer Mauricio Savarese reported from Rio de Janeiro.