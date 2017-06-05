Cleveland police officer who killed Tamir Rice fired after rules violations

Rice’s mother, Samira Rice, said she is relieved that Loehmann was sacked but believes Garmback should also have been terminated, according to ABC News.

Security footage showed that Loehmann and Garmback’s police cruiser skidded to a halt near Rice and within two seconds Loehmann opened the auto door and began firing at Rice. He was originally suspended following the incident, as his approach violated tactical regulations. A disciplinary letter against him cited him for driving too close to Rice. Loehmann “had reason to fear for his life”, McGinty said, citing video he said was “indisputable” when it showed Tamir reaching for his gun as the police auto approached and Loehmann exited. However, multiple investigations found, the dispatcher failed to inform the responding officers that the caller said Tamir was “probably” a child and the gun was “probably fake“. Mandl told Garmback and Loehmann to investigate a report of a “guy with a gun” scaring people outside the center.

A county prosecutor announced in December 2015 that Loehmann and Garmback wouldn’t be indicted after telling a grand jury there wasn’t evidence to support criminal charges. He said that all front-line officers are now equipped with body cameras, and that officer training has begun placing more emphasis on de-escalation and first aid.

Because apparently, administrative issues gets you totally fired, but killing a 12-year-old doesn’t. “We have to be fair and objective”. “Tamir Rice died early the next day”. On Tuesday, it was announced that Loehmann had been fired and Garmback suspended for 10 days.

Loehmann’s removal comes a year after the city settled a civil lawsuit with Rice’s family for $6 million.

Considered a hefty sum for such a suit, David Graham of the Atlantic wrote at the time, “The size of the settlement may reflect in part the circumstances of Rice’s death”. “We still need accountability”.

He also said he believes the city decided on what discipline would be handed down before the two officers’ disciplinary hearings.

The review panel found that Loehmann did not disclose to the Cleveland Police Department that he had been deemed emotionally immature by the Independence, Ohio Police Department, where he worked prior to joining Cleveland police.

Cleveland has exemplified these problems because it has a well-known history of excessive use of force by police officers.

“Was it the determining factor in us changing the way we hire?”

The decision came after what Mayor Frank Jackson called an “exhaustive process” of investigation.

And William Cunningham, who was working off-duty as an officer at the rec center without permission, was suspended for two days.

Samaria (suh-MARE’-ee-ah) Rice also said at a Tuesday news conference that fired officer Timothy Loehmann should never have been a police officer.