Climate Change, Trump And The Paris Climate Accord46:10

Put simply, the USA decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement will have impacts on the global climate that a future US administration will not be able to undo. “People have called me a climate skeptic or a climate denier”.

Mr Trump sought to renegotiate the terms to ease conditions on U.S. businesses and workers, claiming the current deal could cost 2.7 million American jobs by 2025. “And if we can, that’s great.

We call on President Trump to reconsider his decision to withdraw from the Paris agreement, and for Congress, state and local governments, USA companies, physicians, hospitals, and others to do everything in their power to ensure that this country meets its obligations”.

Germany, France and Italy issued a joint statement, in which the three countries underlined that a renegotiation of the agreement was not possible.

European leaders have said the Paris accord can not be renegotiated.

Before Mr Trump announced his decision Thursday afternoon, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang told reporters during a visit to Berlin that fighting global warming was a “global consensus” and an “international responsibility”.

“This deal Trump backed out of was a deal that was signed by 194 other countries; the only other countries who are not part of the Paris Accord besides us – are Nicaragua and Syria”.

“It was a transfer of wealth from the most powerful economy in the world to other countries around the planet”, Pence said on television.

“To everyone for whom the future of our planet is important, I say let’s continue going down this path so we’re successful for our Mother Earth”, she said to applause from lawmakers. “There is no way”, Macron said. The Vatican went farther, saying the decision was a “disaster for everyone”.

A number of figures from USA industry expressed their dismay at Trump’s move.

McMillon said in a Facebook post late on Thursday he was “disappointed in today’s news about the Paris Agreement”.

Trump said that under the agreement, China will be able to increase these emissions by a staggering number of years – 13.

Trump said that under the agreement, China will be able to increase these emissions by a staggering number of years – 13.

Trump administration officials pushed back against company criticisms in television interviews on Friday. On Friday, a host of US states, cities, and companies vowed to live up to the terms of the deal.

“We can not protect America’s interest without a seat at the table, so San Diego will continue to lead on environmental protection”, Faulconer tweeted.