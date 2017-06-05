Clinton Says She Was ‘Right’ About ‘Vast Russia Conspiracy’; Investigations Ongoing

The former Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. first lady lashed out at the Republican president as she reflected on the 2016 election campaign during an appearance at a book industry conference in New York City on Thursday.

Hillary Clinton has a hunch about Donald Trump’s mysterious tweet, “covfefe“. “Hits Facebook & even Dems & DNC”.

“Asked by a moderator who those individuals might be, Clinton said: “We’re getting more information about all of the contacts between Trump campaign officials and Trump associates with Russians before, during and after the election. I had to inject money into it”, Clinton said”.

“We weren’t in the same category as the other side”, she said.

Clinton made the unsubstantiated assertion that Trump colluded with “1,000 Russian agents” to spread “fake news” about her during a question and answer session at the 2017 Code Conference in Rancho Palos Verde, San Francisco, California.

Wherever Trump campaigned, he took thousands of votes from her.

Clinton was widely projected by pundits and pollsters to win the November 2016 election, but ultimately fell to President Trump after he made surprise wins in key states such as Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and MI.

Now that Clinton has belatedly weighed in, let’s hope the covfefe chapter of the nation’s history can finally end. The party has created what Clinton called institutions to support its platform and focused its efforts to more effectively reach people ahead of elections, she said.

“We’re living in such an abnormal time, when we look at the way this White House is behaving about some of the biggest challenges we face”, she said. “Her team thought they knew better”, he wrote in yet another tweet that was later deleted.

“What we saw in this election particularly the first time we had the tech revolution really weaponized politically”, she noted.

The Republican president struck back in a tweet late Wednesday, criticizing Clinton for failing to take responsibility for her loss.

Mrs Clinton this week faulted Democratic National Committee (DNC) voter data as “mediocre to poor”.

She asserted, as she has on previous occasions, that former FBI Director James Comey’s decision to reopen the agency’s investigation into her private email server days before the election ultimately cost her the presidency.

He went on to acknowledge that his tweets had “got way more attention than I’d expected…”