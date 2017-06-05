CNN anchors grill Ananya Vinay victor of USA national Spell Bee competition

However, it was not the 12-year-old spelling out the meaningless word that surprised viewers, rather the comments that host Alisyn Camerota made when the girl – who won the Scripps National Spelling Bee competition – failed to correctly spell the word.

Unfortunately, it seemed like Camerota didn’t even realize what she had just done with her racist comments, but co-host Chris Cuomo looked visibly uncomfortable and immediately shifted focus back to Vinay’s achievements. Vinay, whose opponent Rohan Rajeev is also an Indian-American, became the 13th consecutive Indian-origin victor of the event.

An Indian-American based in California, Ananya was interviewed by global news channel CNN after her win and the CNN Anchor asked her to spell “covfefe” the typing error made by US President Donald Trump in a recent tweet.

Ananya was quick to ask the definition of “covfefe” and its language of origin, to which the anchors responded “gibberish”. She finally spelled it “cofefe”.

Things took an awkward turn towards the end of the interview when Camerota dismissed Vinay’s attempts at spelling “covfefe” with a shocking comment. Calling it a “nonsense word”, Alisyn said that Ananya probably spelt it incorrectly on air because “its root is not in Sanskrit, which is what you’re probably used to using”.

Cuomo congratulated Ananya for doing a great job, saying, “You know what I love about this”.

After hearing the host’s comment, tweets circulated on social media about the remark being racist but a response has not yet been received by CNN or the show’s host. “I want to spell like her”. “How progressive @CNN?Ever stepped outside the US for #Covfefe?” a Twitter user shared, while another wrote, “@CNN Are you proud of this racist exchange with a 12 year old?

Susan Benesch wrote on Twitter, “CNN guesses the USA national spelling bee victor is “used to using” Sanskrit”. Another user Jeremy McLellan, a standup comedian, wrote on Twitter “12-year-old Ananya Vinay won the National Spelling Bee so naturally CNN had her on to spell “covfefe” and say some racist stuff to her”. “To assign a bias to what was a fun and innocent segment celebrating Ananya Vinay’s incredible accomplishment is frankly extremely cynical”, she said in a statement.