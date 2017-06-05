CNN host calls Trump ‘piece of s—,’ ’embarrassment’ following president’s London commentary

The offending tweet came after Trump sent out a Twitter message Saturday night in response to that evening’s deadly London attack, using the incident to tout his travel ban, among other things.

Reza Aslan said Mr Trump was an “embarrassment to America” after the commander-in-chief made a series of statements on Twitter linking the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market to his own domestic political agenda.

CNN host Reza Aslan apologized on Sunday for a derogatory tweet he directed at President Donald Trump over the president’s reaction to the terror attack on Saturday in London, Mediaite reported. “We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety”, Trump tweeted. Police said six were killed and about 50 people are wounded.

In a tweet on Saturday that was later deleted, the University of California, Riverside professor and host of “Believer” quoted the president’s use of several terrorist incidents in London to justify his executive action barring individuals from several majority-Muslim nations. He’s an embarrassment to humankind’.

After another Islamic terrorist attack in England left seven people dead, one CNN host took aim at President Donald Trump. We need the courts to give us back our rights.

He’s also called the president an “asshole”. Trump’s administration last week rushed an emergency request to the US Supreme Court to reinstate the ban.

Aslan, who became infamous after eating human brains as part of his investigation of a cannibalistic Hindu sect on his religion show, has been an outspoken critic of what he calls “Islamophobia”. “If we don’t get smart it will only get worse”. “That’s because they used knives and a truck!”