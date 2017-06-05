CNN terminates relationship with comedian Kathy Griffin

CNN has fired comedian Kathy Griffin from its annual New Year’s Eve broadcast. “It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate”.

Trump himself, turning to the matter of the photos after having some fun with his “covfefe” gaffe, also denounced Griffin, whom he said “should be ashamed of herself. It wasn’t amusing, I get it”, Griffin said, adding that she had already asked Shields to take down the images from their shoot as well. “I’m just now seeing the reaction to these images”. I moved the line and then I crossed it. It’s obvious that CNN isn’t a fan of President Trump as full-fledged cheerleaders of The Resistance, but it’s fair to say that this goes too far. I will continue. I ask for your forgiveness.

The gruesome photos were taken in a shoot with celebrity photographer Tyler Shields, who is known for work depicting violence. It wasn’t amusing. I get it.

“The image is too disturbing”, she continued. “I made a mistake and I was wrong”, she added in the 31-second clip.

It is also believed that Melania Trump released a statement saying she was “disturbed” by the image.

“We found what she did disgusting and offensive”, read a statement sent to USA TODAY by CNN spokesperson Shimrit Sheetrit.

She deleted the images and tweeted, “I am sorry”. Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of Trump’s former election rival Hillary – called the picture “vile and wrong“.

The My Life on the D-List star has provided New Year’s Eve coverage alongside Anderson Cooper since 2007. In the wake of the immediate, bipartisan backlash the stunt generated, Squatty Potty dropped Griffin from a social media ad campaign promoting its line of bathroom accessories.