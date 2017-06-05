Colorado Mayors Sign Pledge to Uphold Paris Agreement

Trump said during his speech on Thursday that the Paris Climate Accord was “the latest example of Washington entering into an agreement that disadvantages the United States“. He offered to re-enter the agreement if new terms can be reached. President Trump announced this afternoon that the USA will withdraw from the multi-national 2015 agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Declaring their “regret” at Mr Trump’s move, President Emmanuel Macron, chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said they remained committed to the “irreversible” accord and regarded it as “a cornerstone in the co-operation between our countries, for effectively and timely tackling climate change“.

“This president has said that we truly need an all-of-the-above approach”, Pruitt said.

Bloomberg, who is the U.N. Secretary-General’s special envoy for Cities and Climate Change, said the United States has led the world on emission reductions over the past decade.

After the US withdrawal from the Paris deal sparked pledges of money and solidarity, Figueres said via Twitter Friday, “Thank you Trump”.

The UN Environment Chief Erik Solheim joined other experts and analysts in saying that the USA withdrawal will put India and China in leadership positions in the global fight to combat climate change. “The president has indicated the climate changes”. “It was about the merits and demerits of the deal”, Pruitt told “Fox News Sunday”, several days after Trump withdrew from the seven-nation agreement to reduce carbon emissions linked to global warming. He made very clear yesterday what he doesn’t believe, which is that the USA government should stay in an agreement that gives us too much of the financial burden, too much risks to these industries where the coalminers, people who work in cement and paper, people who he looked in the eye…

Protestors of President Donald Trump’s climate change decision outside of the White House on June 1, 2017.

“Climate change is real, and we must act now”.

Under the Paris accord, the US sent some $1 billion to the Green Climate Fund that is guided by the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change – the body that coordinates worldwide climate policy. “We’re just not going to agree to frameworks and agreements that put us at an economic disadvantage and hurt citizens across this country“.

His announcement left the U.S.as the only major country that won’t be part of the 195-country global accord – and just one of three worldwide.