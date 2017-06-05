Combination of ADT and abiraterone can double prostate victims’ life expectancy

Many colon cancer patients can cut their chemotherapy regimen in half, improving their quality of life and reducing their chances of having debilitating side effects, according to a major global study released Sunday.

The researchers believe the findings show there's an added benefit to patients who are beginning long-term hormone therapy. At present the standard treatment is androgen deprivation therapy (ADT), which starves the tumour of testosterone and the other hormones it needs.

The treatment arms had similar numbers of patients who experienced serious adverse events, but the abiraterone arm had higher rates of grade 3 hypertension and hypokalemia, the investigators reported.

Giving men with advanced prostate cancer a testosterone-blocking drug as a first line of defence could cut their risk of dying from the disease by more than a third and double the life expectancy of some.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice), which approves drugs for the NHS, is already looking at the findings.

He added: “These are the most powerful results I’ve seen from a prostate cancer trial – it’s a once in a career feeling”. “This is one the biggest reductions in death I’ve seen in any clinical trial for adult cancers“.

Prof James added: “Abiraterone is already used to treat some men whose disease has spread but our results show many more could benefit”. James also said he hopes these results can change clinical practice.

“The benefit from early use of abiraterone we saw in this study is at least comparable to the benefit from docetaxel chemotherapy, which was observed in prior clinical trials, but abiraterone is much easier to tolerate, with many patients reporting no side effects at all”.

And the results were virtually identical for patients with lower-risk disease, defined as cancer that had spread to one to three lymph nodes but not completely through the bowel wall.

Professor Paul Workman, Chief Executive of The Institute of Cancer Research, noted that abiraterone has already improved the outlook for thousands of men with advanced prostate cancer around the world.

Right now, Zytiga is approved only for patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer. However, two clinical trials augur a great advance in its treatment.

“As part of the trial, I started taking abiraterone four times a day and had a hormone injection every eight weeks”.

"There is a large unmet need to improve treatment for men with newly diagnosed metastatic cancer, who die of the disease within less than five years on average", said lead study author Karim Fizazi MD, PhD, head of the Department of Cancer Medicine at Gustave Roussy, University Paris-Sud in Villejuif, France.

Around half of the men diagnosed are eligible for hormone therapy, which blocks the action of male sex hormones. Abiraterone goes even further and shuts down the production and development of the hormones that fuel prostate cancer’s growth.

The phase III LATITUDE experiment found that adding the combination of Zytiga plus prednisone to standard hormonal therapy for men newly diagnosed with high-risk metastatic PC lowers the chance of death by 38 percent. Published online in the New England Journal of Medicine on June 4, 2017.

Half the men were treated with hormone therapy while the other half received hormone therapy and abiraterone.

“Now, the new results tell us that patients just starting hormone therapy can also benefit from this drug, which was discovered here at the ICR”.

A few severe side effects did surface in the combo group vs. placebo, including high blood pressure (in 20 percent vs. 10 percent of patients), low potassium levels (10.4 percent vs. 1.3 percent), and liver-enzyme abnormalities (5.5 percent vs. 1.3 percent). “Abiraterone is already now being used before chemotherapy, at an earlier stage than initially had been the case, and it’s really exciting to see that it could start benefiting patients as soon as they are diagnosed”.