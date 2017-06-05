Comebacks _ on both sides _ happening for Game 2

“A lot of our casino players like to bet an hour or two before the game”.

At this point, it’s fair to mention the Cavs were down 2-0 to the Warriors past year and, for that matter, the familiar 3-1. He composed himself before finally pushing into the lane with a left-handed dribble, curling past James and through Kevin Love and finishing with a slick, up-and-under layup off the glass.

“Yeah, it’s always fun when you’ve got to make a lot of decisions out there”, Kerr said after the game.

The Cavaliers are led by forward LeBron James, who averaged 26.4 points per game during the regular season.

Highlighting their dominance, the Warriors also recorded the highest score in an National Basketball Association finals game since 1987 when the Los Angeles Lakers registered 141 points against Boston.

Coach Steve Kerr has returned to the Warriors’ bench Sunday after missing the last 11 games while dealing with complications following back surgeries, and naturally got a huge roar from the Golden State faithful at Oracle Arena when introduced.

Warriors: The Warriors had their first 40-point quarter in the Finals since scoring 41 in the first quarter of Game 6 in 1967 against the 76ers. Curry’s 10 first-quarter free throws matched a playoff record for made shots from the stripe in one period shared with Sarunas Marciulionis, done on April 28, 1992, at Seattle.

“For me, I approach every game the same way, no matter if I’m at home or on the road”, James said.

“It’s awesome”, Klay Thompson said.

“We play that same game in Cleveland, there’s no way we win”, said Kerr. After Game 2, both Curry and Thompson talked about having another level the team can get to.

With a crushing defeat behind them, the Cavs will attempt to even the series when the game tips off at 8:00 PM ET on ABC tonight.

Guard Stephen Curry had a triple-double of his own but also committed eight turnovers. The Cavaliers wore their sleeved black jerseys for the first time since Games 5 and 7 of last year’s Finals, a pair of games they won in Oakland. “It was 2-0 past year, we lost”. “But if the Cavaliers even up the turnovers, they should cover the 9-point spread”. In fact, Curry made many plays in the third quarter, as a 35-24 surge from the Warriors put them comfortably ahead of Cleveland in the period and pushed Golden State to a convincing 132-113 win . “That’s what Golden State does”.

The Warriors seemed to be in good hands while Kerr was away.

This is, so far, an ongoing post-season demolition – 14 straight wins now – that Kerr is only too thrilled to see from point-blank range for a change.

LeBron James’ stat line looked like a Powerball ticket: 29 14 11 3 1 4.

Half-court defense will be just as important for the Cavs as they gave up 56 points in the paint to the Warriors.

Attles played for the Warriors in some of the franchise’s most memorable games, including Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point masterpiece in 1962. He said he meant to coach the team for the remainder of the best-of-seven series.

Kerr said he decided Sunday morning that he was able to return to coaching after being sidelined by constant pain because of complications following a pair of back surgeries almost two years ago. “You can’t take a peek somewhere and lose your man, so they make you pay”, Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue said. Kerr announced the news to the media as players warmed up.