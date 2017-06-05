Comey clear to testify about Trump talks, says special counsel

He blows away their. case against him & now wants to clear his name by showing ‘the false or misleading testimony by James Comey, John Brennan.’ Witch Hunt!’

The Department of Justice appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to lead the investigation, but Rosenstein would still have a role in it.

“No politician in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly”, Trump said when the media got after the Comey bombshell with a vengeance, unleashing scoops by the dozen, courtesy the leaky vessels of Washington D.C. Warner said at the time that he wanted Comey to discuss, “some of the questions that have arisen since Director Comey was so suddenly dismissed by the President”. On several occasions, Comey reportedly wrote that Trump either asked for his loyalty or pressed him to drop the investigation into his disgraced National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

A spokesman for Mueller, a former Federal Bureau of Investigation director, declined to comment.

FILE – In this December 16, 2016, file photo, Michael Cohen, an attorney for Donald Trump, arrives in Trump Tower in NY. Comey had previously met with Robert Mueller, the recently appointed special counsel for the Russian Federation investigation, to determine what the extent of his testimony could be.

A DOJ spokesman declined comment on the potential personnel move. A Democratic aide on the committee told NBC News that Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), who has recused himself from the Russian Federation investigation, would have issued those separately from the Russian Federation probe and without advising committee Dems. According to Eric Lichtblau, a CNN Investigative Editor, he will testify in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and it we be held publicly.

Comey’s memo fills in several details about Trump’s ties to Russian Federation and what the president’s motives were in firing Comey, Whittington said.

As you may remember, Trump abruptly fired Comey earlier this month, and later denied he ever pressured the former director to close the investigation into possible collusion. Flynn had initially invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination when the Senate committee subpoenaed a broader set of personal records. Intelligence Committee leaders have expressed interest in reviewing those documents to help them better determine the facts regarding this matter. The House subpoena includes a demand that Flynn testify, which the Senate subpoena did not.

Subpoenas were approved Wednesday for Flynn and his company, Flynn Intel Group, and Cohen and his firm, Michael D. Cohen & Associates.