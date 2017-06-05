Comey to be pressed on whether Trump interfered with Russia probe

Two members of the Senate committee that will interrogate James Comey this week have previewed their questions for the former Federal Bureau of Investigation director, saying they intend to ask him in detail about his interactions with Donald Trump and about the activities of Trump associates including Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law.

Kellyanne Conway said the USA leader will make a decision on whether to invoke a doctrine called executive privilege.

Saturday in Boone, IA, Republican Senator Joni Ernst commented on the possibility.

“That committee hearing was just noticed and I think, obviously, it has got to be reviewed”. “It would be unthinkable if the president actually did what was reported, asked FBI Director Comey to, in effect, back off of at least the investigation into General Flynn”, Warner said.

Legal experts and Democrats say Trump would have a weak case if he were to attempt to go the executive privilege route.

“I said, if it’s possible would you let me know, am I under investigation?”, Trump said. In fact, he testified in early May that he had not been pressured at all for political purposes to end any investigation, which strongly suggests that Trump’s questions about Flynn were just clumsy attempts to help out a friend – as Comey also apparently thought at the time.

Trump also said in an interview that he was thinking of “this Russian Federation thing” when he chose to fire Comey. Democrats are likely to press the former director on whether he viewed the President’s comments as an effort to obstruct justice – an impeachable offense – and Republicans are likely to press Comey on why he did not make his concerns about his conversations with Trump known before he was sacked. Senators are expected to grill Comey-in both an open and a closed panel-on certain conversations with Trump or his aides, including one in which Trump reportedly asked Comey to drop an investigation into former White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s dealings with Russian Federation and Turkey. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they did not want to be identified discussing a decision that had not been announced. That committee is expected to listen to Comey’s testimony about the investigation into Russia’s alleged election meddling past year and Comey’s private conversations with the president.

An air of historic suspense has been building in Washington in anticipation of Comey’s testimony. Trump’s known to change his mind on major issues. The move sparked accusations that Trump dismissed Comey to hinder that investigation and stifle questions about possible collusion between his campaign and Russian Federation. Similar leaks indicated that the former national security adviser Michael Flynn had contacts with Russians the White House explicitly denied.

At the same time, Franken said he was hopeful special counsel Robert Mueller, a former FBI director, would unearth answers in his investigation into the issue.

Roy Blunt said Sunday that he wants fired FBI Director James Comey to testify later this week before Congress on the Russian Federation investigations to “bring this to a conclusion”. Any claim of protecting privilege could be undermined by Trump’s tweets about his conversations.

Mr Comey’s dismissal was criticised by Democrats and Republicans alike. “And we’ve got to sort through it”.